With back-to-back losses to kick off the 2018 season, is hasn’t been the most auspicious start for the Henderson Lions basketball team.
But it also hasn’t been unexpected.
Head coach Joel Livingston, who is in the midst of his second year as coach in Henderson, understood coming into the season that each game would be an uphill battle. With pretty much his entire varsity squad unavailable due to the football team’s postseason success, Livingston has been forced to work with what he’s got, a majority freshman team all but four of which have only been practicing for about a week following the conclusion of freshman football.
“It could be better,” Livingston said about this difficult situation. “Putting those kids from middle school into the heat is big. But it’s all we’ve got until football comes in.”
Though the Lions did put up 58 points in their 11-point loss to the Sabine Cardinals, their second game against the Woden Eagles was notably less successful. The Lions lost 75-36 with the Eagles more than doubling their score. Livingston his quick to say he doesn’t want to make any excuses. But the fact of the matter is Livingston is missing his entire starting squad to football while Woden doesn’t have a football program at all. It puts Livingston in a tough situation. Though he wants to see the football team succeed, he also wants his own team to enjoy the same success.
“It makes a big difference when you can have your kids all year long,” Livingston said.
Until football ends, though, there’s not a whole lot that Livingston can do. He notes that while there are some key areas where he can work with his current lineup, the majority of their improvement will come with experience they simply don’t have right now.
“By the time those guys are juniors, they should be darn good,” Livingston said. “That comes with experience. But I can’t expect them to be at the same level as a junior now. They’re not.”
Livingston doesn’t even necessarily think that Woden was a better team than Sabine. Instead, upon reviewing the film, he thinks his own team’s inconsistencies were to blame for the worse performance.
“There was nothing Woden did,” Livingston said. “It was all us.”
For now, Livingston plans to work on areas where he knows he can get improvement from his young players, particularly on defensive drills and conditioning, as he bides his time and waits for his starters to arrive.
“I’m having to take baby steps to try to get them where I want them,” Livingston said. “A little bit at a time.”
With another week of practice under their belts and an 0-2 opponent in the Hallsville Bobcats at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Henderson, Livingston hopes that his team can over-achieve. But even if they come up short, Livingston understands that his current plight is only temporary and celebrates the experience his younger players are getting.
“The bright side is, once I have my varsity players, the freshman team should be really good,” Livingston said.