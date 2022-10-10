The Henderson Lions’ losing streak came to a joyous end on Friday night as they overcame the Athens Hornets for a 48-35 victory. It was a must-win game not just to preserve the Lions’ district hopes but to be a much-needed shot in the arm after what’s been a disheartening season. Beaming faces and happy cheers filled the Henderson sidelines as they overcame a rocky start and it became clear in the second quarter they’d gained the upper hand and the prize was within reach. 

It looked like a painfully familiar scene as the first quarter opened. The Lions tripped themselves up with two penalties that called back key plays. Athens scored on their first possession and quickly added another touchdown after the Lions fumbled and lost the ball to them. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription