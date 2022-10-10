The Henderson Lions’ losing streak came to a joyous end on Friday night as they overcame the Athens Hornets for a 48-35 victory. It was a must-win game not just to preserve the Lions’ district hopes but to be a much-needed shot in the arm after what’s been a disheartening season. Beaming faces and happy cheers filled the Henderson sidelines as they overcame a rocky start and it became clear in the second quarter they’d gained the upper hand and the prize was within reach.
It looked like a painfully familiar scene as the first quarter opened. The Lions tripped themselves up with two penalties that called back key plays. Athens scored on their first possession and quickly added another touchdown after the Lions fumbled and lost the ball to them.
But the Lions weren’t rattled. Late in the first quarter, Dashawn Jackson received Athens’ kick and got the ball all the way to the 47-yard line inside Hornet territory, galvanizing the offense. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson threw a lateral pass to Aden Butler who seamlessly threw again to A’Jaydon Alexander in a 47-yard touchdown pass. And there were no flags to call that one back.
The Lions’ defense stepped up majorly in the second quarter. They got a hard stop against Athens and forced a turnover on downs. And this time, it was the opposing team incurring costly penalties and giving away first downs. That drive led to an agile run by Robinson where he ran practically on his tip toes to avoid going out of bounds and dove over an Athens’ defender into the end zone, tying up the game at 13-13.
What followed was a dazzling three interceptions by the Lions on three successive Athens’ possessions, courtesy of Shuntreveon Roquemore, Jordan Smiley and Montana Warren. The Lions’ sidelines could hardly contain their elation. They pulled off two more touchdown passes caught by Roquemore and Alexander. Going into halftime, the Lions led on the scoreboard for the first time all season.
The Lions were acutely aware that their lead was comfortable but not insurmountable. Athens came back to the field determined and scored quickly with a 52-yard touchdown pass. They recovered the ball with an onside kick and very nearly tied up the game with another touchdown after tricking the Lions with a fake handoff. Luckily for the Lions, that touchdown got called back due to a holding penalty.
It turned out the Lions’ interception show wasn’t over. Roquemore nabbed another one right at Athens’ 1-yard line, helped along by other Lions’ defenders putting the Athens’ quarterback under pressure. Eventually pushed to a fourth down, Robinson went for it and nabbed the first down with a fake handoff. With impressive agility, Kaleb Tate broke a tackle and carried the ball from one side of the field to the other looking for an opening, and his blockers were there to give him one. The very next play, Robinson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Alexander, who breezily stepped into the end zone to put the game at 34-20.
Athens had plenty of life in them throughout the rest of the third quarter and going into the fourth, but their progress was slow in the face of the Lions’ steadfast defense. Athens would add a touchdown after a long, arduous drive that helped run out the clock. JJ Pickens and Vantrevious Landon successfully blew up a big play for them and forced a turnover. In the meantime, the Lions scored twice more with passes caught by Tate, assuring their victory would be safe. Even as Athens squeezed in one more touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game, it didn’t really matter.
“How ‘bout them Lions,” head coach Othell Robinson cheered proudly to the team after the game. He offered praise while careful to remind them that there’s plenty of work to do and things to clean up on, as their next few opponents won’t be a walk in the park. For now, they can celebrate a victory that was a long time coming.
Robinson commended the exceptional team effort the Lions’ put forth. “I can’t highlight one player. Whenever we talk about winning, I’m a team guy. In order to do what we do offensively and defensively, it takes about 36 kids being on the same page…You can look at our game, and there were seven to ten players that made plays offensively that put us in a position to be successful. And then defense, there were six to eight kids that made plays, backed up, with the game on the line. That’s what that’s about.”
Looking tired but proud and happy as he departed the field, Jacobe said, “We worked really hard to get back in the win column. It feels great.”
Next up for the Lions is a short road trip to play against Kilgore, currently ranked second in the district, on Friday, Oct. 14.