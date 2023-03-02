The Lions got the better of the Sabine Cardinals in the second round of district play in a marathon game that went into a penalty shootout. It was 1-1 at the end of the regular period, 2-2 after overtime and the Lions penalty kickers went 4-2. 

“They took some good shots and our goalie stepped up big time,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas about goalkeeper Chris Rochas’ excellent saves in the penalty shootout. Bryan Torres, Jack Torres, Angel Torres, Andrew Morales and Alberto Gonzalez made the penalty kicks with all except Morales getting past Sabine keeper Jovany Jaimes. 

