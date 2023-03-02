The Lions got the better of the Sabine Cardinals in the second round of district play in a marathon game that went into a penalty shootout. It was 1-1 at the end of the regular period, 2-2 after overtime and the Lions penalty kickers went 4-2.
“They took some good shots and our goalie stepped up big time,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas about goalkeeper Chris Rochas’ excellent saves in the penalty shootout. Bryan Torres, Jack Torres, Angel Torres, Andrew Morales and Alberto Gonzalez made the penalty kicks with all except Morales getting past Sabine keeper Jovany Jaimes.
In a memorable end to the evening, the rest of the Lions flooded the field to swarm Rochas, jubilantly jumping up and down.
The Lions made an aggressive start in regular time, putting pressure on Sabine and ending the half 0-0. Juan Gonzalez scored early in the second half and it looked like the Lions would hold on to that lead only for Sabine’s Francisco Perez to score last minute.
It was Gonzalez scoring again early in overtime but Sabine’s Perez took advantage of an opening to tie it up again with only 17 seconds left in that half. Crucial saves by Rocha in the second half of overtime kept the Lions’ hopes alive.
Cardenas says he’s talked to the team about being cool and calm when under pressure and that was key to their success against Sabine. “I think we could’ve done better at moments we were up,” noted Cardenas. “On that last play when we were 2-1, there was a big gap. We could’ve been more attentive.”
The Lions are still in the race for second place in the district. Their 7-3 record is tied with Sabine and Center. Their biggest hurdle will be the Friday away game against first-place Kilgore.