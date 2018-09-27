Featuring a rotating pool of talent, the Henderson Lions have become one of the most unintentionally unpredictable offensive units in the district.
While the Lions’ offense has been headed by rushing performances from players like Keshoyn Alexander and Kevin Fields, injuries provided opportunities for new players to shine against Center last Friday. And in that game, nobody shined on offense like Eli Jones.
Starting his first game as running back for the Lions, Jones finished the night with 181 rushing yards which is the most any Lion has earned in a single game this season. He also scored three of the team’s five touchdowns of the night, which is more than any other single Lion has scored in a single game this season. Yet prior to these accolades, Henderson head coach Phil Castles wasn’t sure how Jones would react to the pressure.
“He was not in the rotation as far as the top two” Castles said. “Then suddenly, he’s number one. And he did a fantastic job. We didn’t know how he would react to being put in there, so that was a pleasant surprise.”
The surprises didn’t stop there. When Jones went down after his 20th carry of the game, Castles sent in JV tailback D’Cameron Walker. And even though it was his first appearance in a varsity game, Walker picked up right where Jones left off carrying the ball 11 times in a single drive and running 53 total yards before scoring his first touchdown as a varsity Lion.
“He was fired up,” Castles said. “He got into the end zone and was smiling from ear to ear.”
Not only was Friday Walker’s first stint on the field as a part of Henderson’s varsity team, it was his first time to even appear on the bench. And though he’d planned on being a part of the JV team’s game against Center, Castles informed him of a change of plans when it became apparent Fields and Alexander wouldn’t be ready in time for Friday’s game.
“We told him, ‘listen. We’re looking at keeping you on Friday night this week. And there’s a good chance you might not step on the field’,” Castles said. “He said ‘I’ll do whatever.’ And it came up he got to go in there and get in the record books.”
Castles and the Lions have been fighting injuries from the get-go this season. Yet with each Lion that sits out a game, another steps up to take his place. Not only has this unintentionally created an unpredictable offense that currently holds a two-game winning streak, it provides glimpses into future Henderson line-ups and an impressive level of depth that Castles claims is nurtured from the middle school level.
“At times, just like the other night, [roster depth] is critical,” Castles said. “You try to make sure that you’re working everybody and they’re all getting reps through practice so that if something does happen you’re not trying to train somebody up in four days. And we do the same thing from our middle school all the way up to our varsity so hopefully, by the time those guys get to the point where they can come up to varsity, they understand the basics of the system and the communication of it.”
Though the Lions have favored rushing plays over passing plays all season, Henderson’s 37-7 victory over Center was built almost entirely on the team’s running game. And while Jones and Walker stepped up to carry the ball, Castles also highlights the strength of his linemen, who he considers to be the team’s greatest strength on both offense and defense.
“We had a really good game up front both sides of the ball,” Castles said. “I felt like that was the key to the whole thing. They opened up some huge holes and our kids ran really well. As soon as you get the run game established and they can’t stop it, it’s going to be a long night for them.”
Castles says the team has relied on its linemen in both of their victories this season and also admits that Rusk’s team may provide a greater challenge than either Jacksonville or Center. Though Rusk has yet to win a game this season, they’ve never lost by more than eight points and three out of four times have lost by three points or less. And though Castles is eager for his team to have a week of rest following Friday’s game against the Eagles, he isn’t looking past the threat this team poses.
“They’ve got really good athletes,” Castles said. “Their offensive line is much better than the one we just saw. Our strength is our defensive line and their strength is their offensive line. So it makes it to where it’s a really balanced matchup.”
Another potential obstacle Castles has on his radar for the Lions to overcome is the fact that this is Henderson’s homecoming game. Not only will this put extra pressure on his team to perform, it also creates a number of extracurricular distractions that Castles fears could get in the way of a winning record for his team heading into district play.
“Every day this week there’s goofy things going on,” Castles said. “It’s definitely a distraction for players.”
With the end of the six weeks grading period at Henderson High School looming at the end of the week, Castles is doing everything he can to ensure that his players are able to pass their classes and be ready for homecoming and beyond. He even has postponed practices to accommodate his players that need after school tutoring. Castles hopes that all of the extra pressures and distractions will fade away by the time 7:30 p.m. rolls around this Friday and that his team will perform to the level he has seen in their back-to-back victories.
“We’re focusing on what we can control like the amount of effort we put in at practice,” Castles said. “The good news is, we’ve had distractions every week. So hopefully, we’re getting used to being able to focus through those distractions.”