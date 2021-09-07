Playing most of the game in the red zone, the Gilmer Buckeyes overpowered the Henderson Lions on both sides of the ball and won 50-14 in Friday’s game at the Buckeye Stadium. This was the first 4A game the Lions have played this season.
“Nothing went wrong,” Lions head football coach Othell Robinson said. “We didn’t learn anything. I don’t make no excuses; they were the better team.”
The Lions won the coin toss and kicked off the game on the defensive side of the ball. The Buckeyes started at the 25-yard line, but a five-yard penalty moved the team back to the 30-yard line. This did not hinder them, however, as they scored a touchdown a few minutes into the game. A successful extra point conversion bumped the Buckeyes up to 7.
Thanks to defensive back Daylon Garrett, Henderson started offense at the 35-yard line. However, the Buckeyes intercepted a pass and flipped the script on the Lions.
The Buckeyes’ offense proved to be a challenge for the Lions’ defense as they moved down the field and scored another touchdown. Gilmer opted to go for a two-point conversion and was successful.
Back on the offensive side of the ball, the Lions executed a fake-out play to deceive Gilmer, and quarterback Jacobe Robinson moved the ball down the field. By the third down, the Lions had the ball around the six-yard line. Despite the Buckeyes keeping a tight leash on the Lions, Jacobe broke through with a touchdown pass to his brother, wide receiver Jamal Robinson. Kicker Julian Garza added the extra point with a successful conversion.
Defensive back Trust Carson kicked off the ball to the Buckeyes, and Gilmer started around the 28-yard line. They quickly slipped through the crack in Henderson’s wall of defense and advanced the ball down the field.
Gilmer quickly knocked Henderson’s offense off the field with a strong defense. Buckeyes’ offense started at the 48-yard line. Yet this did not deter them from scoring another touchdown before the end of the first quarter.
Starting the second quarter on offense, the Lions opted to use a punting play. However, the Buckeyes intercepted and took over the offense. Henderson’s defense fell short as Gilmer scores another touchdown and an extra point conversion.
The Lions’ offense got back on their feet. Penalties on Gilmer, including unsportsmanlike conduct, inched Henderson closer to their endzone. Wide receiver Dashawn Jackson was also a key player in advancing the ball down the field.
At the third down, the Lions started at the five-yard line. Jacobe pushed through Gilmer’s defense and scored a touchdown. The extra point conversion was successful, thanks to Garza.
With less than five minutes left in the second quarter, Gilmer edged the endzone, but a penalty knocked them back 15 yards. Despite this, the Buckeyes scored a touchdown and an extra point conversion, with less than two and a half minutes to spare.
Going into the third quarter, the Lions’ defense was attentive to Gilmer’s long-distance passes that advanced them down the field. Henderson attempted to intercept a touchdown pass but was unsuccessful. The Buckeyes scored another touchdown and extra point conversion.
Henderson’s offense started at the 35-yard line. Running back Ya’corus Porter broke through Gilmer’s defensive wall and is tackled out of bounds. In the third down, Jacobe’s pass to defensive back Tobaius Jackson moved the Lions to the five-yard line.
The Buckeye’s defense kept a tight leash on the Lions, so they relied on a pass to a player near the endzone to score a potential touchdown. Jacobe first passed to Jackson, but the ball slipped through Jackson’s fingers in the endzone. Then, Jacobe passed to Jamal, but it was incomplete. In the final down, Jacobe tried the pass to Jamal again, but it was also incomplete.
Gilmer stayed on offense for the majority of the fourth quarter. In the beginning, they opted for a field goal, but Henderson successfully blocked it. The Buckeyes’ offense surpassed the Lions, and with less than three minutes left in the game, they pushed through to score a touchdown and an extra point conversion.
“Growing pains, that’s part of life,” Robinson said to the team after the game. “Sometimes in order for you to grow, you got to have games like this.”
At the request of the student body, Henderson High School bussed student fans to the game. Students were required to have their parents or guardians sign a permission slip and purchase a game ticket. The school also required students to ride the bus to and from the game. It is unclear whether or not this will continue to be offered to students at away games.
Next week, the Henderson Lions will face the 5A Jacksonville Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lions Stadium. Currently, the Indians are 0-2 in their season after facing Palestine.