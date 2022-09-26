A turnaround for a troubled season was not in the cards for the Henderson Lions yet as they fell to Lindale 44-17 on Friday night. Lindale proved a dominant foe on their home field and penalties, particularly personal fouls, continued to impede the Lions as they have since the pre-season.

The Lions won the coin toss and their first drive brought them all the way to the endzone. Then holding penalties bumped them back and a missed field goal failed to get them on the scoreboard. Lindale made steady gains with their first possession and they slipped by the Lions’ defense from their 24-yard line, carrying the ball in for their first touchdown. 

