A turnaround for a troubled season was not in the cards for the Henderson Lions yet as they fell to Lindale 44-17 on Friday night. Lindale proved a dominant foe on their home field and penalties, particularly personal fouls, continued to impede the Lions as they have since the pre-season.
The Lions won the coin toss and their first drive brought them all the way to the endzone. Then holding penalties bumped them back and a missed field goal failed to get them on the scoreboard. Lindale made steady gains with their first possession and they slipped by the Lions’ defense from their 24-yard line, carrying the ball in for their first touchdown.
Things got worse for the Lions as Lindale immediately recovered the ball after their kickoff, only for Lindale to fumble right back into the Lions’ hands. That bit of good fortune failed to turn into a score. The Lions couldn’t secure a first down and quarterback Jacobe Robinsons was sacked, forcing the Lions to punt.
The Lions held Lindale back during the final two minutes of the first quarter with some effective tackling, especially by linebacker JJ Pickens. It was still Lindale’s ball as the second quarter began, and they muscled their way through for their second touchdown.
With ten minutes to go in the half the Lions made their first successful drive. Kaleb Tate carried the ball 26 yards, and when they got pushed to a fourth down, Robinson carried the ball all the way to Lindale’s 14-yard line himself. Much to their frustration, they couldn’t get through Lindale’s defenders to the endzone, even when a Lindale penalty granted them a first down. They had to settle for a field goal by Julian Garza to get them on the scoreboard.
The Lions got themselves another opportunity to close in on Lindale after Shuntreveon Roquemore intercepted the ball for a turnover. That too became a disappointing drive as they got bottled up by Lindale’s defense. Lindale went on to put an exclamation point on the first half with another touchdown and a two-point conversion with just 31 seconds left.
In the second half, the Lions needed to do everything right to have a chance, but much of the third quarter spiraled out of their control. Their defense turned very porous. Lindale scored, recovered the ball after the kick and then scored again, and then scored a safety. By the end of the third quarter Lindale was up 44-3.
The Lions meanwhile were still struggling to gain yardage as penalties kept shunting them backward, even losing 25 yards all at once. Despite that, they got their first touchdown of the game with a nine-yard pass by Robinson to Roquemore in the endzone. The Lions’ defense seemed bolstered after that and it looked like Lindale would have to punt for the first time. Then a penalty for the Lions again gave away the first down. Lindale suddenly fumbled the ball right into Lions’ hands and Trevor Kind secured a first down. Kaleb Tate wrestled through Lindale defenders to score the Lions’ second and last touchdown. There wasn’t time to catch up and they knew it, but putting those two touchdowns on the scoreboard would do a lot to lessen the sting of another loss.
“It just got out of hand,” said head coach Othell Robinson. “The kids competed hard. We were right there in position to make plays, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes and penalties. We’ve got a chance to be a good football team [like Lindale] but we’ve got to do a better job controlling our emotions. And we’ve just got to execute better. The defense played a whole lot better. It doesn’t look that way, but the defense is starting to play pretty well.”
He noted that a couple of the players are dinged up and it’s been hampering the team, so their week off to regroup will do everyone a lot of good. He told the players to focus on rest first and then to set their sights on Athens, who they will play at home on October 7.