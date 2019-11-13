Decisions, decision, decisions.
Football, like most sports, is based on decisions.
Whether it’s run the ball or pass the ball, or punt or go for it on fourth and short – the ability for players and coaches to make decisions is paramount for any team in any sport.
Friday night begins what I like to call the ‘third season.’
Seasons start with non-district opponent and move to the district schedules.
Friday begins the process of crowing a state champion, and THAT is what every player, every coach works towards.
Henderson is in about as good a shape as can be expected. Save for some bumps and bruises, they should be ready to play Friday night.
Midlothian Heritage (6-4, 4-1) placed second in District 9-4A because of a forfeited game in district play. Without that forfeit, they would have finished with a 5-0 record.
They have a signature win over Stephenville, 33-29 on week five of the schedule, but turned around the next week and lost to state-ranked Waco La Vega 54-14.
Heritage, by most respects is a 50-50 team on offense, but that is by choice. They are not a run-pass-option team. They pretty much know what kind of play the situation calls for and how to execute.
They have 2,100 yards, roughly, passing. Cade Sumbler (Sr. 5-10, 155) is 120 out of 211 for 2,041 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
His favorite targets are Jay Wilkerson (Sr. 6-1, 175) with 49 catches for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns. His longest reception is 92 yards, and Haydon Wiginton (Jr. 5-11, 175) with 43 catches for 632 yards and five touchdowns. His longest reception is 59 yards.
The Jaguars has amassed 2,227 yards rushing on 310 carries and 28 touchdowns. The MaxPreps statistics claims the Jags have seven runners of 100 yards or more rushing in a single game.
There are three running backs listed with impressive stats: Latray Miller (Jr. 5-9, 175) who has 720 yards on 93 carries with seven touchdowns; Cullen Stone (Jr. 6-0, 175) who has 635 yards on 84 carries with eight touchdowns; and Sumbler who has rushed for 414 yards on 53 carries and six touchdowns.
The Jags play a 4-2-5 defense, but can move additional personnel in and out of the box.
Leading the Jags is Konner Jones-Searcy (Sr. 6-0, 225) with 107 tackles, three sacks and one interception from his linebacker position.
He is followed by Noah Gary with 94 tackles; and Wyatt Thomas (Sr. 6-0, 158) in the defensive secondary with 73 tackles.
Collectively, the Jags have picked off five opponent passes and caused 15 fumbles in 10 games.
This is the first-ever game between the two teams. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler Rose Stadium.