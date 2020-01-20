TYLER – The Henderson Lions split a pair of district games here Tuesday night with the Lady Lions winning 43-35, but the Lions losing 53-48 to the Cumberland Academy Knights.
The Lady Lions’ Jerkasia Anthony scored 13 points, followed by Taylor Helton with eight points and Kei’ara Dunham with seven points.
Henderson jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead and fended off Cumberland’s second half charge.
Henderson had a much better night at the charity stripe hitting on 14-of-33 attempts as Cumberland committed 24 fouls.
Henderson went to the charity stripe eight times in the fourth quarter alone.
The Lady Lions hosted Chapel Hill Friday night and will host Bullard Tuesday.
CHS05061114 – 35
HHS13091119 – 43
CHS (35) DeCampos 11, Scott 6, Bianca 2, Allen 11, Holloway 2, Crowder 7, Caston 2.
HHS (43) Medford 1, Anthony 11, Spriggs 3, Dunham 7, Mosley 5, Roquemore 4, Helton 8, Conert 1, Lybrand 1.
In the boys’ contest, Bryson Collins scored 11 points followed by Kevin Fields with 10 and Markell Washinton with 9 points, but lost to the Cumberland Knights Tuesday night 53-48.
Henderson had big quarters scoring in the first (18) and third (15) quarters, but seemed to lose the momentum in the final quarter as the Lions only managed eight points.
Washington hit three treys in the first quarter, but did not score the rest of the game, according to scorebook stats. Collins was the only other player to hit from beyond the arch.
Cumberland scored 17 in the second quarter and 16 points to close out the game.
Henderson hit 4-of-7 from the charity stripe in the first half, but didn’t shoot a free throw attempt in the second half.
The Lions hosted Chapel Hill Friday night and will host Bullard Tuesday.
CHS11170916 – 53
HHS18071508 – 48
CHS (53) Hill 13, Daniels 14, Taylor 3, Gray 5, Montgomery 5, Holmes 3, Socia 10.
HHS (48) Medford 4, Fields 10, Fuller 4, Washington 9, Collins 11, Phillips 3, Wallace 5, Dixon 2.