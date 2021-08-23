Lions scrimmage against Nacogdoches Dragons

The Henderson Lions put their skills to the test against the 5A-classified Nacogdoches Dragons in a Thursday night scrimmage game at the Dragon Stadium. Since this was a scrimmage game, no official score was kept.
Holding up the Dragon’s tight end was key for the Lions’ defensive line in the first quarter. With hard-hitting tackles, the Lions kept a tight leash on their opponent.
Switching into offense, Henderson was able to slip through the cracks in the Dragon’s defense and quickly advance the ball down the field. The Dragon’s defensive line was strong, though, resulting in the first of multiple sacks to the quarterback. The Lions opted to kick a field goal and scored three points.
Both teams had an eventful second quarter. Henderson started in defense. An encroachment over the line of scrimmage from the Lions resulted in a five-yard penalty. The Dragons managed to bypass defense and bolted for the endzone, which would have been a touchdown if not for penalties, including unsportsmanlike conduct, called prior. Near the end of the Dragon’s first turn on offense, they attempted to quickly advance down the field with a long-distance pass; however, it was incomplete.
On defense, Nacogdoches managed to intercept a pass and make it to the endzone, resulting in another would-be touchdown if not for prior penalties.
In one of Lion’s turns in defense, a Dragon running back slipped past and ran 17 yards before a Henderson defensive lineman caught up and tackled him onto the sideline, accidentally breaking a kicking net. Neither player was majorly injured.
When the Dragons switched to offense, they scored a touchdown in the last seconds of the quarter. In the third and final quarter, the Dragons scored another touchdown.
The Lions walked away from the field with 106 passing yards and -13 rushing yards.
After the end of the scrimmage, head coach Othell Robinson told the team that they did well, considering that the Dragons did the opposite of what they had planned. Robinson also plans to focus on correcting the team’s mistakes in practice.
“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” Robinson said. “Defense, you gave up 14 points in the past two weeks. Offense, we’ve got to look ourselves in the eye and correct our problems.”