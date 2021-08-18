The Henderson Lions gave local football fans a sneak peek of what they have learned under new head coach Othell Robinson over the past five weeks in a scrimmage home game against the Paris Wildcats on Friday night.
Since the game was a scrimmage, there is not an official final score avaliable from the match.
The Wildcats had a quick start at the beginning, jumping to 14 points in the first quarter. However, Henderson fought back on offense. While Paris’ defense proved difficult for the Lions, they managed to slip past just enough to slowly inch closer to the endzone during each down. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions scored a touchdown plus an extra point for a successful conversion.
Henderson’s defense got back on their feet in the second quarter. They kept Paris on a tight leash; thus, the Wildcats could not significantly advance down the field.
When the Lions’ offense stepped onto the field, Paris tried to return the favor, but they still managed to overcome their defense just enough to be effective. In three instances, the Lions were able to push through weak points in Paris’ defense and advance the ball 11 yards, 16 yards, and 10 yards. They were even able to weave through and make a 48-yard touchdown run.
Henderson’s offense mimicked their touchdown run feat again in the third and final quarter played in the game, bolting ahead to score another touchdown. By the end of the scrimmage, the Wildcat’s defense recovered and overpowered their offense.
The Lions ended the game with 178 total yards, all of which are rushing. The Wildcats left with 39 total yards, 15 of which are passing and 24 are rushing.
After the game, Robinson advised the team work on to controlling their emotions and becoming faster players moving forward.
“If we had played the full game, we would’ve been fine,” Robinson told the team after the game. “We have to practice at a faster pace. Put your eyes where they need to be and do your job.”
On Thursday, the Lions will play an away scrimmage game against the Nacogdoches Dragons. Nacogdoches is a 5A school that ended last season as a bi-district finalist.
The Lions will officially kick off the football season in a home game against the Hallsville Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. This game will be non-district. The last time the Lions faced Hallsville in an official game was in 2013, where the team lost 22-35. Overall, Henderson has won two out of eight games against Hallsville since 2004.