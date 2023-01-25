The Henderson boys’ performance at their first golf tournament of the season earned them third place out of 18 teams on Monday. The competition was held at the Wood Hollow golf course in Longview starting in the morning.
“The guys did fantastic,” said head coach Tanya Davis. “We were only nine strokes out of first place. It was a very successful first tournament and I am excited about what we are going to do this season!”
Highlights of the tournament for the Lions was Trey Pinnell shooting a record-low score of 73 and sophomore Chase Everitt shooting a 74.
Davis says the team is very dedicated, training every day after school until it gets dark.
The girls varsity golf team will compete at Wood Hollow as well next Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. Both the boys and girls’ teams will compete on a tournament at Tempest in Gladewater starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.