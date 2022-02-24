The Henderson Lions varsity soccer team suffered their first loss of district play 0-1 to the Kilgore Bulldogs at Friday night’s away game. This game was also the end of round one of district play.
With this loss, the Lions maintain their second-place ranking in the district but move to a 5-1 record.
In the first half of the game, both team fought tooth-and-nail to get ahead and take the lead, but neither team was able to score.
In the second half, the Kilgore Bulldogs scored a own goal on a header deflection. The Lions had a handful of scoring opportunities but could not capitalize on them.
Going into the match, both teams sported undefeated district records through the first round of district play. However, Kilgore had one total field goal more than Henderson, so the Bulldogs were ranked first in the district.
The Kilgore Bulldogs maintain their undefeated title with a 6-0 ranking as they went on to face the Tatum Eagles in the second round of district play on Tuesday night. Results were not avaliable as of press time. In round one of district play, Kilgore defeated the Eagles 7-0.
Henderson will kick off the second round of district play against the Carthage Bulldogs at home at 7 p.m. on Friday.
During the game, the Lions will also honor their senior players.
Henderson defeated Carthage 4-0 during the first round of district play.
Next week, the Lions will travel to face Sabine on Tuesday night and Tatum on Mar. 4.