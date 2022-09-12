The Henderson Lions fell to Marshall on the road 44-7 on Friday night. They charged onto the field with an enthusiasm that eventually dwindled as they got outmatched by the Mavericks’ strong 5A squad. 

“They got after us pretty good,” said head coach Othell Robinson. “We turned the ball over two or three times. They’re very physical. They’re efficient. A couple of times we had some plays on them. It just didn’t work out for us.”

