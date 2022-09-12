The Henderson Lions fell to Marshall on the road 44-7 on Friday night. They charged onto the field with an enthusiasm that eventually dwindled as they got outmatched by the Mavericks’ strong 5A squad.
“They got after us pretty good,” said head coach Othell Robinson. “We turned the ball over two or three times. They’re very physical. They’re efficient. A couple of times we had some plays on them. It just didn’t work out for us.”
Marshall took an early lead with their first possession, scoring with a touchdown reception that Joshua Howard came within a hair’s breadth of deflecting. Marshall missed the extra point, so the 6-0 early lead wasn’t so daunting. For their first possession, the Lions gained some yardage but penalties and incomplete passes proved costly. A fumble sent the ball back to Marshall.
Things were looking up when Aden Butler quickly intercepted the ball back—the Lions’ first turnover of the season. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson threw a great pass to Shuntreveon Roquemore, giving them the first down at Marshall’s 47-yard line. A Marshal defender leaped to block a throw by Robinson that might have reached a wide-open A’Jaydon Alexander. Forced to a fourth down, Lions went for it rather than punting, but Marshall’s defense put Robinson under pressure and took him down out of bounds.
The rest of the first quarter saw everything go Marshall’s way. Late in the first quarter, they slipped by the Lions’ defense for a 47-yard touchdown run. With under two minutes left in the quarter, Marshall scored with a safety. The Lions had barely taken possession of the ball again before fumbling it back to Marshall, who gained a couple of quick first downs before throwing another successful touchdown reception.
The second quarter could have been about a comeback, had the Lions not suffered another turnover right at the six yard line. They fought Marshall to a third down, but it wasn’t enough to stop them from scoring again.
Every Lions possession in the second quarter labored to gain ground. The defense managed to stymie Marshall with roughly six minutes left in the half. It was the most Marshall struggled all night. The Lions’ offense, however, still couldn’t pull through. Several big passes by Robinson were nearly caught and could have been game changers. Before they knew it, they were at halftime and behind 30-0.
The Lions briefly came to life in the third quarter, where they scored their only touchdown of the game. Robinson threw to Roquemore, getting the ball to the 49-yard line. Jordan Ross carried the ball inside the 20-yard line. When Robinson couldn’t find anyone, he ran the ball in himself, muscling through a wall of defenders to reach into the endzone.
It was crucial that the Lions stop Marshall’ here if there was to be any hope of saving the game. Unfortunately for the Lions, Marshall remained dominant, even despite a personal foul that cost them a touchdown. They scored again near the end of the third quarter, barreling through the Lions’ defense to put them 30 points ahead again. They’d shaved time off of the clock, putting the Lions in an even tougher position for the fourth quarter.
By then, the Lions’ morale had cratered. Marshall scored one more time and continued eating up the clock as the Lions just looked like they were ready to go home.
“We didn’t finish the game tonight,” said Coach Robinson. “We’ve got some guys that were quitting, walking off the field. That’s unacceptable. We’ve got to fix that and fix the attitude.”
He told the players after the game that they had to keep fighting. “Win or lose, we’re going to do it the right way.”
Next up for the Lions is a home game against Whitehouse on Friday, September 16.