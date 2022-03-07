The Henderson Lions varsity soccer team had to make quite a few last-minute adjustments during Tuesday’s away game against Gladewater’s Sabine Cardinals in order to play on real grass for the first time this season. Despite that, the Lions overcame these new obstacles and defeated the Cardinals 5-0.
With this win, Henderson defends their second-place ranking in the district with a new 7-1 record.
Meanwhile, Sabine falls to a 5-4 district record.
“The game was hard to figure out in the first 15 minutes since that was the first time they had to play in real grass,” head soccer coach Jorge Cardenas said. “[We had] lots of adjustments on trapping, passing, and dribbling, especially with the surface not being even.”
Other schools in the district play on artificial turf fields where the ground is level.
Henderson faced Sabine during the first round of district play last month, but it was played at the Lions Stadium. Henderson won that game 4-2.
During the first half of Tuesday’s game, the Lions quickly established dominence on the field after they adjusted to the uneven ground. Henderson scored two goals.
The second half was much like the first, as the Lions stayed tough on the Cardinals and overpowered them with three more goals. Sabine remained unable to get past the Lions to score.
Sabine’s goalkeeper, senior Mason Lee, kept somewhat resilient against the Lions, as he finished with 11 saves.
Everyone on the Lions’ team was able to play some minutes out on the field.
“The boys were content on their performance,” Cardenas said. “If we sustain our good performances, we should be playing for the district championship.”
The Lions also traveled to Tatum on Friday to play against the Eagles in a district match. Results were not avaliable as of Friday’s press deadline.
During the first round of district play, Henderson bested Tatum 11-0.
This week, the Lions will defend their second-place district ranking against the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday and the Center Roughriders on Friday. Both games are on-the-road games and will start at 7 p.m.
Spring Hill lost 0-3 to the Lions during the first round of district play.
Center proved difficult for the Lions last month. Henderson just scraped by with a 2-1 win in overtime.
After this, the team will take a bye week before facing their rival, the Kilgore Bulldogs, on Mar. 19.