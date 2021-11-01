The Henderson Lions were knocked out of the playoffs on Friday night with the loss of their fourth district game this season to Mabank. Despite going into overtime for the first time since 2019’s playoff game against Midlothian Heritage, the Lions could not overcome a 10-yard penalty in the overtime portion.
The final score was 21-28. This game moves Henderson’s district record to 1-4.
During the coin toss, Henderson was chosen to receive.
Runningback Dallas Alexander started the game off with a bang as he broke through the Mabank Panthers’ defense and advanced the team down the field. A face mask penalty called on Mabank also bumped the Lions down.
Quarterback Jacobe Robinson took advantage of Henderson’s new position and threw a pass to wide receiver Jamal Robinson, who then brought the team inside of the red zone. Runningback Ya’corus Porter pushed through in the next play and scored the first touchdown of the night. Kicker Julian Garza executed a flawless extra-point attempt and brought the Lions up to 7.
On defense, defensive back Cordarius Grange proved to be an asset for the Lions as he took down many Mabank players who broke through their wall of defense.
Mabank’s defense came back onto the gridiron stronger and knocked Henderson off quickly.
Then, the Panther’s offense quickly found the holes in the Lions’ defense and ran to the red zone, where they bulldozed through for a touchdown. Their PAT was good.
In the third quarter, Mabank took over on the 26-yard line. They made significant progress down the field, but they fumbled the ball. The Lions were quick to recover it, resulting in a turnover.
A Jacobe Robinson pass to Jamal Robinson brought Henderson to the 33-yard line. However, a chop block penalty took them back to the 47-yard line. Porter attempted to recover this but was only able to run six yards. In the third down, wide receiver Devin Phillips ran the ball but was still short. Jacobe Robinson threw a pass again, and wide-receiver Austin Berry, who was waiting near the endzone, scored his first touchdown of the season. Garza’s PAT was successful.
The offense on both teams regained their footing as they knocked each other off the field, back to back.
Mabank came back for revenge. The offense broke through to the 10-yard line, and in the next play, they bulldozed past for a touchdown. Their PAT was successful, putting the Panthers ahead with about two minutes left in the game.
The Lions started offense at the 45-yard line. Alexander slipped through and ran 10 yards. Jacobe Robinson bolted past, and the Lions scored a touchdown. Garza’s successful PAT tied the game up with 13 seconds left.
Going into overtime with Mabank on offense, the Panthers shoved their way through and scored a touchdown. Henderson was almost able to block the PAT, but it was successful.
Henderson fought hard to keep up. Jacobe Robinson handed off to defensive back Tobaius Jackson, but he could not find his way through Mabank’s wall of defense. Wide receiver Deuce Davis ran the ball to the seven-yard line, and the Lions pushed through for a touchdown in the next play. However, a penalty invalidated the touchdown and moved the Lions back 10 yards.
In the fourth down, Jacobe Robinson passed to Phillips, but the Panthers pushed him out around the two-yard line.
Next week, the Henderson Lions will host the Chapel Hill Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Currently, Chapel Hill is ranked 4th in the district and is 2-3 in their district record, with strong wins against Mabank and Athens. Last season, the Bulldogs walked off of the gridiron as regional semifinalists. Chapel Hill is noted to have a remarkably powerful offense and defense.