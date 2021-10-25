Henderson Lion fans roared in the stands as the time clock for the fourth quarter neared the ending. At 35-34, the Lions’ district rivals, the Kilgore Bulldogs, are barely leading, and they can take the victory if they can just score one more time.
Under the Friday night lights, quarterback Jacobe Robinson throws a long-distance pass, which significantly advances the Lions down the field. He then throws another to wide-receiver Deuce Davis, bringing the Lions closer and closer to their endzone.
But Kilgore tightens up on their defense, and Henderson just cannot find an opening. The chain crew moves their sign to signal the fourth down for the Lions.
One minute remains on the clock.
The Lions try to bulldoze through once more. But they are unsuccessful. All hope seems lost... until an interference penalty puts the Lions at first down.
30 seconds left in the game.
Robinson tries to put the Lions ahead by throwing another long-distance pass to a speedy wide receiver. It slips through his teammate’s hands. He tries again. It falls incomplete.
This time, Robinson tries running the ball himself, but once the Bulldogs close in on him, he passes to a teammate, and the ball slips through his fingers.
Fourth down. 17 seconds left.
Yet, the Lions succumb to the pressure as the Bulldogs maintain their mere lead.
However, this loss does not knock them out of the playoffs. The Lions will need to win in their next two district games against Mabank and Chapel Hill.
“Why did we play Kilgore on a Homecoming?” Henderson head coach Othell Robinson told his disheartened team after the game. “Because we don’t back down from anyone, that’s why.”
The Lions also celebrated Homecoming at this game. Before the game, the Homecoming court sparkled their way onto the gridiron for the announcement and crowning of the Homecoming Queen. Senior and feature twirler Grace Lane was awarded that honor.
Three HISD alumni also were awarded the title of “Distinguished Alumni.”
Kicking off the game, Kilgore won the coin toss but deferred their choice until the second half.
The Bulldogs fumbled but broke through the Lions’ defense with a pass. Kilgore then bolted for the endzone, scoring the first touchdown of the night. Their PAT was successful.
But the Lions were not discouraged. Defensive back Tobiaus Jackson received the kickoff punt and brought Henderson to the 40-yard line.
Soon, Robinson broke through again with a pass, and Davis scored the Lions’ first touchdown. Kicker Julian Garza’s extra point attempt was successful.
Thanks to defensive back Cordarius Grange, the Lions played a vicious defense and knocked the Bulldogs’ offense off the field.
Back on offense, Robinson began to struggle to find an open teammate. But he found running back Ya’Corus Porter, who then left Kilgore in the dust as he scored another touchdown. However, Garza’s PAT veered off to the side, so it was unsuccessful.
During the kickoff, Kilgore brought the ball to the 37-yard line. Freshman linebacker Kaleb Tate, defensive linebacker Devin Fields, and Grange all stepped into the spotlight as key players on the offense. Together, they held their ground against Kilgore.
Starting at the Bulldog’s 10-yard line, wide receiver Devin Phillips quickly moved the Lions to the 33-yard line. There, the time ran out for the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lions resume on offense, but this time, Kilgore tightens their leash. They opt to punt in the fourth quarter, and the punt goes incomplete.
Kilgore quickly goes over the Lion’s defense and scores a touchdown. Their PAT is successful.
Again, Kilgore’s defense knocks Henderson off the gridiron, but the Lions’ defense gets revenge.
The Bulldog quarterback pauses for a moment to evaluate who is open, but Alexander shuts him down with a tackle. In the next play, their quarterback decides to run the ball himself but barely moves forward before he is tackled. He fumbles the ball, and defensive linebacker Dequavion Kelly recovers it, bringing it just short of the 15-yard line.
Robinson passed to Porter again, and Porter scored his second touchdown of the night. Garza’s PAT was good.
The Bulldogs came back for vengeance in the third quarter. Quickly, they crept down the field and scored another touchdown. Their PAT was good.
But the Lions were determined to stay ahead. Alexander attempted to bulldoze down the middle but was ineffective. Robinson went around and passed to Davis. Davis then scored his second touchdown of the night. Garza’s PAT was good.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Lions widened the gap between them and the Bulldogs with a touchdown from Phillips. However, Kilgore pushed ahead with two more touchdowns.
Next week, the team will travel to Mabank at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and face an offense similar to the Palestine Wildcats. Mabank is currently 1-3 in the district, with a tight win against Palestine and losses against Lindale, Kilgore, and Chapel Hill. Last season, the Panthers lost 49-74 against Henderson. The Panthers walked off the gridiron that season with a 1-5 district record.
The freshman team lost their game 7-30. The junior varisity team also lost 0-24.