Henderson swept New Diana with the Lady Lions going 8-0 and the Lions 7-0 on Tuesday night at home. The wins made both teams 2-0 against New Diana in district play this season.
“We are one step closer to getting our first goal which is the district championship,” said the Lady Lions’ head coach Oscar Guevara. He added that the team needs all the support it can get on Friday when they will play Carthage at home. A win there would officially secure the district title.
Jordan Williams scored three of Henderson’s goals against New Diana, two with assists from Jasmin Sanchez and Avigail Bazaldua. Marissa Aparicio scored two, assisted by Kirsten Gasaway and Kaemyn Booker. Sanchez assisted in their three other goals scored by Shania Deveraux, Gasaway and Hali Reyes.
Tuesday was senior night for eight varsity Lions. Friends and family joined Jesus Cabrera, Diego Cañenguez, Alberto Gonzalez, Juan Navarro, Kris Reyes, Diego Rivas, Eric Suarez and Jaden Tyeskey on the field to celebrate their last home game of their high school careers.
“These young men have represented the soccer program in many good ways. We are very proud of them,” said head coach Jorge Cardenas who thank the fans and parents for coming out to support them all season.
He noted that he Lions didn’t play to their full potential in the first half but by the second half they found more spaces behind New Diana’s back line. “They moved the ball better between lines and had some good, quick combinations to find the net several times.”
With two games left in district play, the fourth-place Lions are one win behind Center and Sabine in the standings. While the Lions are visiting Carthage on Friday night, Center and Sabine will play each other.