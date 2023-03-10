Henderson Lions Varsity - Senior Night

Henderson Lions' Seniors Jesus Cabrera, Diego Cañenguez, Alberto Gonzalez, Juan Navarro, Kris Reyes, Diego Rivas, Eric Suarez and Jaden Tyeskey with coach Jorge Cardenas. 

Henderson swept New Diana with the Lady Lions going 8-0 and the Lions 7-0 on Tuesday night at home. The wins made both teams 2-0 against New Diana in district play this season. 

“We are one step closer to getting our first goal which is the district championship,” said the Lady Lions’ head coach Oscar Guevara. He added that the team needs all the support it can get on Friday when they will play Carthage at home. A win there would officially secure the district title. 

