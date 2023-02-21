Henderson Lady Lions Soccer
Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

In back-to-back games at home on Friday the Lady Lions took down Spring Hill 7-0 and the Lions shutout the Panthers 5-0.

Lady Lions’ head coach Oscar Guevara said that they started off a little too slowly for his liking but they corrected what they needed to do in the second half. During a halftime group meeting out on the field, he told them they were playing like they were scrimmaging, only going through the motions instead of playing to their potential. He urged them to pick up the pace because they were going to need to play harder when it comes time for the playoffs.

