In back-to-back games at home on Friday the Lady Lions took down Spring Hill 7-0 and the Lions shutout the Panthers 5-0.
Lady Lions’ head coach Oscar Guevara said that they started off a little too slowly for his liking but they corrected what they needed to do in the second half. During a halftime group meeting out on the field, he told them they were playing like they were scrimmaging, only going through the motions instead of playing to their potential. He urged them to pick up the pace because they were going to need to play harder when it comes time for the playoffs.
They added five more goals in the second half, on top of the two picked up in the first. The last goal, made by Jordan Williams with less than 11 seconds on the clock, prompted her teammates to swarm her in celebration. Williams scored most of the goals for the Lady Lions on Friday and she’s currently the top scorer in the district.
Guevara also singled out Anna Kate Mansinger for praise for her performance in the second half as well as his JV players he’s had to pull up due to starters being out with injuries.
The 6-0-1 Lady Lions will next play Center on the road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the boys’ game, the Lions’ top scorer Juan Gonzalez made three goals and Andrew Morales made two.
Head coach Jorge Cardenas praised the growth the team is showing over the last three games. Their offensive and defensive plays are getting better and they’ve improved on aggressiveness on second balls.
Bigger tests are coming with their upcoming rematches against Center, Sabine and Kilgore. Cardenas expects Center to really try to challenge them for third place. The Lions’ district record is currently 5-2.
That game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, is now set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at home.