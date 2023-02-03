Braving chilly wind and rain, the Henderson Lions’ varsity soccer team took a 12-1 victory over the Tatum Eagles at home on Tuesday evening, and the varsity Lady Lions overcame the Lady Eagles 4-0 in Tatum. 

The Lions’ head coach Jorge Cardenas says that despite the win they can’t get complacent with bigger challenges coming up. They face their district rival Kilgore on Tuesday and they’ll need to play better defensively to beat them. They went 0-2 against Kilgore last year and finished district play in second place behind them. 

