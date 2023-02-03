Braving chilly wind and rain, the Henderson Lions’ varsity soccer team took a 12-1 victory over the Tatum Eagles at home on Tuesday evening, and the varsity Lady Lions overcame the Lady Eagles 4-0 in Tatum.
The Lions’ head coach Jorge Cardenas says that despite the win they can’t get complacent with bigger challenges coming up. They face their district rival Kilgore on Tuesday and they’ll need to play better defensively to beat them. They went 0-2 against Kilgore last year and finished district play in second place behind them.
“We just came from a very intense game versus Center and the pressure defensively and the transitions whenever we had the ball there was great,” Cardenas said, noting that the Lions’ didn’t play as intensely against Tatum in comparison. He liked that Center kept them on their toes and he wants the Lions to keep the pressure up even when they’re winning so that it becomes a habit. He acknowledges that the bad weather hampered their efforts on Tuesday, but he’s going to keep pushing them to keep being aggressive when they lose the ball.
“We have the speed to stretch the field and give Kilgore a challenge,” he added.
Of the 12 goals scored against Tatum, four were by Juan Gonzalez, three were by Juan Navarro, two were by Andrew Morales, and Jesus Cabrera, Alberto Gonzalez and Jaden Tyeskey each got one.
For the Lady Lions, Ashlee Rodriguez scored their first goal with a headed assist by Jordan Williams. Williams scored the second goal from a cross from Grace Rucker. Rodriguez made the third goal with another assist from Williams and the fourth goal came from Jazelin Garza with a shot that hit a defender first before careening into the goal.
It was another strong win for the Lady Lions, but head coach Oscar Guevara says that they need to get better in the transition from defending to attacking.
“Tatum did a good a job in disturbing our plays but we finished a few shots of the many chances we created,” he said.
The Lady Lions will play Sabine at 7 p.m. on Friday at home, following the JV girls’ game. Sabine will host the Lions with their JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and the varsity starting at 7 p.m.