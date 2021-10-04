The Henderson Lions stayed at least one step ahead of the Athens Hornets during Friday night’s road game as they started district competition with a 58-41 win. This win boosts the Lions’ overall record to 4-1.
Athens won the coin toss and elected to defer their choice until the second half of the game. The Hornets kicked off, and the Lions started between the 40 and 45-yard line. In one of the first plays, referees called a face mask penalty on Athen’s defense, moving the Lions 15 yards closer to their endzone. In the next play, quarterback Jacobe Robinson fumbled the ball as he attempted to make a pass, and offensive lineman Dedrick Jackson scrambled to recover it.
Jacobe Robinson then made a pass to Tobaius Jackson, who usually plays as a defensive back. Tobaius Jackson attempted to bulldoze through the Hornet’s defense, but it was not enough for a first down. This play left Tobaius Jackson minorly injured, but he bounced back to score the first touchdown of the night. Kicker Julian Garza’s extra point conversion try was successful.
The Hornets were determined to keep up. Henderson’s defense put up a strong wall, but Athens went for a long-distance pass and outran the Lions for a touchdown. Their PAT was also successful.
During the kickoff, Tobaius Jackson brought the ball close to the 25-yard line. Jacobe Robinson threw a long-distance pass to his brother and wide receiver Jamal Robinson. Like clockwork, Jamal Robinson raced to the endzone and put the Lions back on top. Garza’s PAT was good, ending the first quarter 14-7.
The Lions began the second quarter on the defensive side of the ball. With Athens starting at the 33-yard line, their quarterback found a weak spot in Henderson’s defensive line and slipped through, advancing significantly down the field before being taken down. This did not keep the Lions down for long, as they gained control of the ball and their offense stepped back on the gridiron.
Offensively, Henderson began to struggle to break through the Hornet’s defense. Tobaius Jackson brought the Lions significantly down the field. Jacobe Robinson utilized a fake-out play to confuse Athens and threw a pass to wide receiver Aden Butler, who was positioned in the endzone. This would have been a touchdown for the Lions, but a defensive lineman for the Hornets swatted the ball out of the air before it reached Butler.
But the Lions were clearly determined to score. Jacobe Robinson passed the ball to wide receiver Deuce Davis, who was open in the endzone. Davis completed the pass and scored another touchdown for the Lions. Garza’s PAT was good.
With Athens on offense, they found holes in the Lions’ defense and crept closer down the field with every play. Then the Hornets bulldozed through, but Henderson caught up to them and brought them down inside the red zone. At the three-yard line, the Hornets pushed through and scored a touchdown with less than a minute left in the quarter. Their PAT was successful.
With only seconds left, the Lions made quick plays and advanced down the field quickly. They then decided to opt for a field goal, putting Garza back on the gridiron. The timer ran out, right as Garza scored a successful field goal.
The defense’s struggle with consistency hurt them in the third quarter. Starting between the 15 and 20-yard line, Athens quickly slipped through the cracks and found themselves around the eight-yard line. They pushed through and scored a touchdown. Their PAT was good.
Offensively, Jamal Robinson and runningback Dallas Alexander both brought the Lions close to the endzone. Runningback Ya’corus Porter finds an opening and scores a touchdown. Garza scores another PAT.
Henderson’s defense appeared to collect themselves as the Hornets started around the 32-yard line. Alexander took over the ball and outran Athens’ offense to score another touchdown. Yet again, Garza’s extra point conversion is good.
Back on defense, Athens attempted to recover with a long-distance pass, but defensive back Charles Simpson tackles their wide receiver before he could take them further down the field. Athens does not stay down, as another long-distance pass is completed by their wide receiver, who outruns the Lions for another touchdown. However, the PAT is blocked, and defensive back Daylon Garrett recovers the ball.
The Lions started the final quarter with a bang as Jacobe Robinson found an opening and scored a touchdown. However, Garza’s PAT does not make it through the field goal.
Defensively, the Lions kept Athens on a tight leash and knocked their offense off of the gridiron.
Jacobe Robinson hands the ball off to Porter, and he scores another touchdown. Garza’s PAT is good.
Athens quickly inches down the field on offense. They manage to push through for a touchdown. The Hornets opt for a two-point conversion in an attempt to catch up and successfully scores.
During the kickoff, the Lions caught a bad punt and started around the 42-yard line. Alexander brought the ball down the field, and Porter slips through the defense for a touchdown. Garza’s PAT is good, and the Lions successfully defend their lead during the remaining three minutes in the game.
Next week, the Henderson Lions will host the Lindale Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday. So far this season, the Eagles are 2-0 in the district, defeating Mabank 30-13 and Chapel Hill 36-14. Last season, Lindale went undefeated in the district and walked off the gridiron as state finalists after losing to 4A powerhouse Argyle.