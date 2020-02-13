The Henderson Lions put three players in double figures while avenging their only district loss Friday night with a 67-50 defeat of Cumberland Academy to go 8-1 in District 16 play with two games left to play.
The Lions traveled to Chapel Hill on Tuesday and still have a road contest with Bullard Friday and return home next week to close out the season against rival Kilgore.
Henderson’s only district blemish was a 53-48 loss at Cumberland earlier in the season.
“The loss we had to them the first time hurt, but our guys responded well and played hard,” said Henderson coach Joshua Francis. “It was a good win at home to keep our momentum going to Chapel Hill next. I’m excited to see our guys continue to get better and play with energy each week.”
Markell Washington lead all scorers with 21 points, followed by Bryson Collins with 14 points and Caleb Medford chipped in 11 points.
Henderson had a chilly performance at the charity stripe going 3-for-10 on the night.
“We have continued to work on shooting free throws in practice and stress the importance of making them. They will come in handy in the close games,” he said.
Henderson jumped out to a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights couldn’t cut into Henderson’s lead by half time only putting up 12 points to the Lion’s 16 who lead 33-18 at the break.
Henderson continued to pressure the Knights scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively, to finish the game.
Cumberland was led by Daniels with 18 points and Montgomery with 15 points.
Box Score
CAHS 06121814 – 50
HHS 17161816 – 67
Cumberland (50) Hill 8, Daniels 18, Montgomery 15, Herrera 5.
Henderson (67) Medford 11, Fields 4, Fuller 8, Washington 21, Collins 14, Philips 2, Wallace 6.