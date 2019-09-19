Single 100-yard rushers in a game are a fairly common occurrence in high school football.
Two 100-yard rushers on the same team are treat and are happening with at a more regular pace.
Three 100-yard rushers in the same game is next to unheard of in the high school ranks.
Kevin Fields led the team with 134 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
Jakobie Bussey had a break out game with 118 yards on five carries and a touchdown.
Quarterback Caleb Medford rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
All three broke off runs of 30-plus yards or more.
“I don’t think there was ever one,” said Henderson head coach Phil Castles. “I have had two before, but never three.”
Understanding that these running backs just don’t make their own paths, a lot of the credit for getting into the open field goes to the offensive line.
Mix humble ball carriers with a offensive line hitting on all cylinders is something special.
“With that many kinds that can run, it’s hard to get them all the ball,” Castles said. “They are (all) very unselfish.”
The defense as a unit did its job in scoring a safety, picking off a pass and limiting the Jacksonville rushing attack to just 35 yards.
Jacksonville’s Patrick Clater (QB) was going to get his passing yards. There were only a couple of lapses on defense and he threw for four touchdowns.
It’s Homecoming
Festivities like homecoming have the potential to create distractions, but Castles is confident his Lions won’t be affected, too much.
“We have leaders like Brady Odom. He is a four-year starter, so this shouldn’t bother him,” he said.
Henderson sports nearly 30 seniors on this year’s team. So having the Center Roughriders in town for homecoming should be manageable.
The Roughriders (1-2) defeated Tatum in the season opener 35-30, but have lost to Jefferson 51-28 and Gladewater 48-28.
They appear to be a passing team over a running attack.
Jake Henson, a sophomore QB, is 45-80-5 in three games. He has thrown four touchdowns and has 661 yards passing.
Henson’s favorite targets are Marques Hall with 15 catches for 207 yards with no touchdowns. Behind him is Jakerrion Watson with 12 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
The workhorse in the backfield is Keamondre Horace has 60 carries for 507 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, Jake Liker leads the team in tackles with 34 total tackles and four rushers caught for a loss. He is by followed by Jamichael Weatherford with tackles with 32 total tackles, a sack, and two for a loss, and by the receiver, Hall, with 23 total tackles.
As a team, the Roughriders have picked off five passes on the year.
Alexis Lopez has punted five times for a 26.8-yard average.
Including Friday night, there are only three home games remaining in the regular season.
Tickets for the game are available at the Student Activity Center (located on the high school campus) and Henderson Middle School will have adult and student general admission tickets for sale for all Friday night home games beginning Wednesday and ending on Friday at 12 p.m. Student tickets will be available during lunch for high school students on Friday only. Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets are $6 at the gate.