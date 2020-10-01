The Henderson Lady Lions faced off against the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs last Friday night in a tough district match. The Lady Lions varsity volleyball girls brought their all to the court that night, securing the win 3-1.
The sets scores that night were 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, and 25-23. The girls that night that helped take the match for Henderson were Cora Jimerson, Taylor Helton, Kara Washington, and Taylor Lybrand. Jimerson was an amazing support system out on the court with 15 assists, and Washington followed her up with 12 digs. Helton took home 14 kills and 6 blocks while Lybrand left with 5 kills and 3 blocks.
The Tuesday night’s game results will come in a later edition.