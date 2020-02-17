TYLER – The Henderson Lions hit 11-of-14 free throws down the stretch Tuesday night as they defeated the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 74-73 to move to 9-1 in District 16 play with just two games remaining.
“We have continued to stress the importance of free throws in practice and in games. It feels good to see the extra work these guys put in pay off especially in a close game,” said head coach Joshua Francis. “Great win for us on the road against a well coached, talented Chapel Hill team.”
Henderson put four players in double figures led by Markell Washington with 18 points, which included five made shots from behind the arch.
Caleb Medford and Torami Dixon each chipped in 12 points, followed by Byrson Collins with 11 points.
Henderson took a 36-30 lead at the half, but gave up 41 points in the second half, putting the Bulldogs within striking distance.
Henderson his 13-of-18 free throws on the night, including the 11 in the fourth quarter.
It is important to point out that Henderson only committed 10 person fouls all night, keeping the Bulldogs off the charity stripe.
Jeyjun Thomas led Chapel Hill with 15 points, followed by Jared Jones (13), Jarrell Hunter (12) and Tyson Berry (11).
Henderson traveled to Bullard Friday night and will host rival Kilgore Tuesday for the season finale.
The Henderson Lions have not won a district title outright in recent memory, but they have shared the title in the 2010-11 and 1993-94 seasons.
HHS19 17 17 21 – 74
CHHS20 10 13 28 – 73
Henderson (74) Medford 12, Fields 7, Fuller 8, Washington 18, Collins 11, Phillips 6, Dixon 12.
Chapel Hill (73) King 9, Berry 11, KJ. Ford 2, Hunter 12, Thomas 15, A. Ford 3, Wofford 5, Jones 13.