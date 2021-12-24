After coming off of a 54-44 win against West Rusk on Monday, the Henderson Lions were overtaken 16-73 by the Nacogdoches Dragons Tuesday night’s on-the-road game.
The Lions walk away with a 9-11 overall season record, while the Dragons move up to 10-7.
Nacogdoches started the match off with a bang as they overwhelmed the Lions in the first quarter. Henderson could not keep us as they scored 30 points before the quarter’s timer ran out. The Lions scored two points in the first quarter.
Henderson tried to bounce back stronger in the second quarter, but the Dragons held them back as they widened the gap with 14 more points. The Lions lagged behind with three points.
After halftime, the Lions came back with a vengeance in the third quarter, but they simply could not get ahead. This time, Henderson put 11 points up on the scoreboard, but the Dragons raced ahead with 17 points.
By the fourth quarter, it was clear that Henderson would not be able to regain the lead. Nacogdoches overpowered them with 12 points before the Lions had a chance to score a point.
There was no team leader for the Lions in this game.
Deuce Davis scored a three-point field goal with a 33% accuracy.
Devin Phillips scored a two-point field goal with a nine percent accuracy. He also had two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, and one block.
Josh Simpson also scored a two-pointer.
Jay Alexander scored a three-point field goal.
Tobiaus Jackson scored a two-point field goal. He also walked off the basketball court with one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, and two steals.
Austin Berry scored a two-pointer. He also contributed one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, and one block.
Dequavion Kelly scored two free throws. He also added one offensive rebound.
VanTrevious Landon had one defensive rebound.
The Henderson Lions will take a break for the holidays and come back on the court to face the Carthage Bulldogs in a New Years’ Eve home match at noon. This will be the last scheduled non-district game.
Henderson will then kick off district play against Spring Hill on Jan. 4.