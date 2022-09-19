Henderson falls to Whitehouse 53-28
The Henderson Lions were aiming to start turning their underperforming season around on home turf Friday night, but it was the undefeated 5A Whitehouse Wildcats who came out ahead 53-28.
A devastating first quarter for the Lions set the tone of the game. Whitehouse fumbled during their first possession, costing them ten yards—an early error that seemed a portent of good things for Henderson. But Whitehouse was unfazed. They scored three times in quick succession while their defense stalled every Lions drive, helped along the way by Lions’ penalties.
The second quarter saw a lot of improvement in the Lions’ offensive efforts but it wasn’t enough to stop Whitehouse’s momentum.
Whitehouse claimed another touchdown right as the quarter began, and the Lions came alive briefly with perfect passes by Jacobe Robinson, first to A’Jaydon Alexander at the 46-yard line, then another to Shuntreveon Roquemore at the two-yard line. That was followed up by a handoff to Trevor Kind who powered through the Whitehouse defensive line right into the endzone.
Energized, the Lions defense held firm against Whitehouse and forced them to punt. The Lions’ next possession led to them scoring again, thanks to a huge catch by Dashawn Jackson and a touchdown run by Kaleb Tate.
A score of 28-14 with less than a minute in the half was not ideal for the Lions but kept them in reach, but Whitehouse soared past the Henderson defenders with two big catches to score again just as the half ended.
With the score sitting at 35-14 after halftime, a comeback looked challenging but doable if the Lions could just focus. The quarter began with a couple of explosive Henderson plays culminating in a touchdown carry by Tate. They managed to stop Whitehouse’s next few drives, but the Lions’ offensive momentum faded. Personal fouls continued to plague them. They were moving backward too many times.
And Whitehouse wasn’t done scoring. By the end of the third quarter it was 41-21. Within minutes of starting the fourth quarter, Whitehouse had bumped up their score even more.
A long drive ended with Tate scoring the Lions’ final touchdown of the game, and the Lions successfully recovered the ball after an offside kick. That bit of good fortune went to waste as the tireless Whitehouse defense held firm. As Whitehouse took back the ball, they bulldozed down the field for their final touchdown.
“We made too many mistakes and we’re not very disciplined,” said head coach Othell Robinson after the game. “ We can’t hold on to the negative plays too long. We’re just not being competitive about the ups and downs of the game.”
He chided the team for their lack of composure which resulted in multiple personal fouls. “We’re punching, we’re yelling, all the dirty things we’re doing. Some of it isn’t even dirty, it’s just not good football,” he said. “The second anything negative happens, we can’t stop and pout for 25 seconds. That’s what we’re doing.”
A couple of calls by referees during the game even seemed questionable, but Robinson says that’s not on them. “You’ve got to create your own momentum. I can’t put all of it on the referees. We’ve got to play better.”
The Lions will travel to Lindale for their first district game of the season on Friday, September 23.