Henderson’s cross country teams sported quite a few new medals when they came home from their Saturday meet in Jacksonville. Both high school and middle school athletes competed.
The varsity boys’ team for the high school placed first overall in the 1A-4A division. Individually, sophomore Andrew Morales took first place, freshman Adrian Saucedo took fourth place, senior Brandon Guevara took seventh place, and junior Eric Suarez took ninth place.
Also for this team, Matthew Davis finished 15th, David Rodriguez finished 23rd, Daniel Rodriguez finished 25th, and Henry Gaytan finished 34th.
The varsity girls came close to scoring overall as a team. The members of this team are Ashlee Rodriguez, Jordan Williams, Anabel Orta, Jordyn Lybrand, Kaylin Aveldano, Kristen Gassway, and Marrissa Aparicio.
“Other teams that competed well were JV boys, JV girls, middle school boys, and [middle school] girls,” head cross country coach Jorge Cardenas said. “Everybody is working hard toward district on Oct. 14.”
The cross country team will compete at White Oak’s invitational meet on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.