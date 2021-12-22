The Henderson Lions fell 35-57 to Lufkin’s Hudson Hornets on Friday night’s pre-district away game. The Lions now sport an 8-10 overall season record.
In the first quarter, both teams took the time to size each other up and fought tooth-and-nail to gain a foothold in the match. Henderson barely came out on top, 11-10.
Hudson refused to stay down for long, as they quickly took a five-point lead in the second quarter. The Hornets added 18 points to the scoreboard, as the Lions stayed behind with 12.
In the third quarter, the Hornets kept Henderson back as they widened the gap. The Lions could not break free of Hudson’s tough-as-nails defense. The Hornets added another 18 points, and Henderson added three.
The Lions fought for redemption in the final quarter, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in closing the gap and getting ahead. Henderson appeared to almost get back on their feet, but they could not catch up to the Hornets. Hudson added 11 points while Henderson scored nine.
Devin Phillips carried the team as he put 20 points up on the scoreboard for the Lions. He scored eight two-point field goals with 62% accuracy, one three-point field goal with 33% accuracy, and one free throw with 50% accuracy. Overall, Phillips walked away with a 56% accuracy.
Phillips also had one assist, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebound, four blocks, and one steal.
Behind him, Deuce Davis scored five points for Henderson. He scored one two-point field goal with 100% accuracy and one three-pointer with 14% accuracy. Overall, he had a 25% accuracy.
Davis also walked off the basketball court with four assists, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, and two steals.
Tobiaus Jackson, Austin Berry, and Dequavion Kelly made up the remaining points for the Lions.
Jackson scored two two-point field goals with a 29% overall accuracy. He also had two assists, two rebounds, and three steals.
Berry scored a two-pointer and a free throw for a 33% overall accuracy. He also had two rebounds, one offensive and one defensive.
Kelly added one two-point field goals and one free throw. He also had two steals.
Josh Simpson had three assists, four defensive rebounds, and two steals.
VanTrevious Landon had three defensive rebounds.
The Lions also played against the Nacogdoches Dragons on Tuesday afternoon, but results were not avaliable due to press time.
Next week, the Henderson Lions will end the year with a non-district home game against the Carthage Bulldogs. The game will start at noon on Dec. 31. This will be the last non-district game of the season.
Then, the Lions will kick off district play in January with an away game against Spring Hill.