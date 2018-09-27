The Henderson Lion volleyball team is armed with the most momentum they’ve had in weeks following back-to-back district wins.
Last Friday, the Lions defeated Spring Hill in a three-game match. The Lions took game one 25-14, but had more trouble in game two, winning 25-21 in the most competitive game of the set. The Lions went on to take game three 25-17 to win the match.
Raleigh Smith led the team on defense with 19 digs and also had three kills. Resha Hall led the offense with six kills and three blocks. Cora Jimerson led her team on assists with 14. Baylee Bowman had five kills and four digs, Ann Mills had four kills, Ashleigh Sugg had eight assists and five digs, Mikeya Washington had eight digs, Audaijah Oliver had two kills and two blocks and Grace Colley had six digs.
After their victory over Spring Hill, the Lions hosted the Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday evening. The Lions got off to a commanding start in game one, beating the Knights 25-8. The Knights rallied, though, leading to two competitive games where the lead changed multiple times.
Game two started off with a Cumberland lead, and the two teams traded points back and forth for the majority of the game. But the Lions found a hot streak in the game’s latter half and won 25-21.
Game three was the most competitive game of the match. The Lions were behind 12-10 at the game’s halfway point, but rallied, scoring ten of the next 12 points. The Knights answered with a four-point streak putting the Knights behind by only two points. From there it was a race to the finish that ultimately found the Lions pulling ahead winning the game 25-23 and taking the match.
Hall was an all-around asset, notching 11 kills, three aces and three blocks. Jimerson helped set up her team, finishing the night with 18 assists. Sugg was close behind her, though, with 13 assists and also had two aces. Sugg also led the defense with five digs.
Analena Tavo was a force offensively with eight kills and Bowman was right behind her with seven kills and two aces. Mills had five kills and two digs while Oliver had three blocks.
The Lions will have their next two matches on the road traveling to Chapel Hill on Friday and Bullard next Tuesday before hosting rival Kilgore for a rematch on October 5. Henderson won their first match against Kilgore in three games on September 11.