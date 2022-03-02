After a heartbreaking loss to their rivals, the Kilgore Bulldogs, last week that ended their district winning streak, the Henderson Lions varsity soccer team came back strong during Friday’s home game against the Carthage Bulldogs with a 6-1 win.
The game was also Senior Night for the Lions.
With this win, the Lions move to a 6-1 record and maintain their second-place district ranking.
Meanwhile Carthage moves to a 3-5 record, ranking fifth in the district.
The Lions started the game off strong as they established some dominance on the field, which gave the Bulldogs quite a bit of trouble getting off the ground.
By the end of the first half, Henderson led by 3-0.
In the second half, Carthage managed to slip past the Lions and senior Armando Garcia scored a goal for the Carthage Bulldogs.
This did not hinder the Lions, however, as they finished the game strong and scored three goals in the second half.
The Henderson Lions senior players were also honored at the game. These seniors were Trust Carson, Roger Escoto, Valentin Fajardo, Henry Gaytan, Brandon Guevara, Alex Otero, Yonatan Panameno, Mauricio Ramirez, Daniel Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez, and Andrew Rutiaga.
“They have worked hard for the last 4 years,” head coach Jorge Cardenas wrote in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all the parents for your support, thanks to all the teachers for their encouragement, and thanks to all of their coaches for their advice.”
During the first round of district play, Henderson also defeated the Carthage Bulldogs 4-0.
On Tuesday night, the Lions traveled to Sabine to take on the Cardinals in a district match. Results were not avaliable before Tuesday’s press deadline.
As of press time, Sabine holds a 5-3 record, ranking third in the district.
The Henderson Lions will continue the second round of district play at noon on Friday and travel to Tatum to take on the Eagles.
As of press time, the Tatum Eagles sit in sixth place in the district with a 1-7 record. Their sole win so far in district play was against Spring Hill in overtime.
Then, on Tuesday, the Lions will travel to Spring Hill at 7 p.m. and face the Panthers (0-8). During the first round of district play, the Lions won 3-0 against Spring Hill.