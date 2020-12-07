Lions take down the Marshall Mavericks in one fell swoop this past Tuesday afternoon. The Henderson Lions Boys varsity basketball team traveled to Marshall, Tx for their first game of December. The game was hosted on the Maverick’s home court at 5 p.m.
Coming out on the court with the loss from the previous week lurking in their minds, the Lions team felt the tension in the air. The Lions had played against the Rusk Eagles in the Eagles home court, where they fell by 2, 57-55.
However, the Lions brought their determination and strength twice-fold this recent Tuesday night, playing for the win against the Mavericks. They accomplished their goal, 83 to 69. Their coaching staff and the young athletes who participated out on the court are both ecstatic to add another win to their season.
The game began with the whistle and the moment the ball bounced its way down the court, the Lions did not hesitate to dominate their opponents’ play style. The Lions forced their way in the Mavericks defenses, taking field goal shots left and right the Lions scored 19 in the first quarter. The Mavericks tried to match the same pace but were shut down by the Lions just a few minutes shy of the end of the first, and their score only managed to end up with 12.
In the second quarter, the Mavericks attempted to catch up with the Lions’ seven-point lead but were quickly silenced in the deafening sound of a fierce succession of attacks made by the Lions. The Lions scored 28 points in the second, leading the score up to 47 for the Lions while the Mavericks clung on with 29 by the half.
Coming back from halftime, the Mavericks struck first, with the player who donned the #1 jersey from Marshall taking 4 field goals, 3 three-pointers, and six free throws. Placing 28 more points on the board for the Mavericks, this placed them just eleven points behind the Lions in the third quarter.
Hoping to pull out a victory, the Mavericks made every effort out on the field, earning the respect of the Lions, but not the sympathy. The Lions quickly took the stage once again with a final field goal clutching the quarter. The points made by the Lions in the fourth, 15, placed them 14 points ahead of the Mavericks at the end of the night. The score of 83-69 shined bright on the scoreboard in blue and red for the victory.
The top scorers of the game for the Lions were #4 Brian Collins, #3 Trust Carsten, and #12 Devin Phillips. Collins scored a total of 38 points during the game, 14 field goals, 2 3-pointers, and sunk 4 free throws. Carsten scored 13 points for the Lions, 2 free throws off a foul, 3 three-pointers, and a field goal. Phillips made 6 field goals for a total of 12 points by the end of the game.
The Henderson Lions and the coaches who joined their crusade that night were proud of the accomplishment and walked off the court ready to head back to Henderson and prepare for their next game.
The Head Basketball Boys Coach Joshua Francis said, “As a team and a coaching staff, we felt very confident going into the start of the game. At halftime, we had a lot of momentum and we were playing well. It was a great feeling to get a win on the road. It will keep our confidence and momentum high going into our next game.”
The Henderson Lions played against the West Rusk Raiders on Friday night at 6:15 p.m. in the West Rusk Raiders territory. The results from that game will come in a later edition. The next game for the Henderson Lions will be against the Arp Tigers on the Lions’ home court, this coming Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6:15 p.m.