The Lions baseball played the Lindale Eagles on April 6 at the Henderson High School Lions baseball field.
The first inning began strong with #5 Quentin Moon leading with a triple.
“It gave us a lot of energy in the first inning,” #14 Cole Bradly said. “Like we had a good chance of winning”.
The first inning ended tied up, Lindale 1 and Henderson 1.
“ I felt like we had a good chance,” Bradly said. “Like we could win this one.”
The score was tied for the second inning 0 to 0 then in a sudden blaze of glory #1 Aden Butler hit a double.
“We could have pulled away the second inning,” junior Varsity Baseball #7Christan Brown said.
The total score by the third inning Lindale 3 Lions 2, and it only went down from there.
“I thought we would have ended up alright,” Bradly said.
The totals were adding up in the fifth and sixth innings, and it didn’t look good. Lindale was leading with 9 and Henderson was trailing with 2.
“I knew it was over,” Brown said, “There was no coming back.”
The seventh inning passed by 0 to 0, but our fate was sealed. The Lindale Eagles won 9 to 2.
“I knew there was no chance of playoffs,” #14 Bradly said.
Although our boys lost, they are ready for the next game against Chapel Hill Friday April 8 at 4:30.
