As the school year wraps up, student-athletes from Leveretts Chapel and Overton are celebrating All-District honors in softball and baseball from this season.
Leveretts Chapel baseball ended their season as district champions with a 7-9 conference record.
The Lions advanced to the playoffs but their dreams of a state championship were dashed in the first round by two losses to the Sulpher Bluff Bears.
Sulpher Bluff made it to the regional semi-finals before being knocked out by Union Hill, just missing being named in the final four.
For First Team honors, Raymond Espinosa was named as an outfielder and Demarion Brown as an infielder.
For Second Team honors, Waytt Ford was named as a designated hitter, Carson Ford as a pitcher, Dylan Harris on utility, Eduardo Espinosa as infielder, and De’Quincy Brown also as infielder.
In the same district, the Overton Mustangs shared All-District honors with the Lions.
The Overton Mustangs recorded a 5-7 record in conference play and did not advance to the playoffs this season. The team came in fourth place in the district.
For First Team honors, Trayson Wright was named as a designated hitter.
For Second Team honors, Mason Rowe was named to infield, Bryce Still to utility, Joey Zalman in outfield, and Bryson Babbitt also in outfield.
Isaiah Hawkins, Landon Morgan, and Braxton Harper were named as Honorable Mentions this season.
Overton’s softball team also celebrated a handful of All-District awards this season.
The Lady Mustangs finished with a 3-4 season and in fourth place in the district. They advanced to the playoffs in late April against Malakoff’s Cross Roads team, but fell short in both games.
For First Team honors, Alex Brown was named to outfield and Ne’Kila Weir to utility.
For Second Team, Montana Tarkington was selected as a catcher, Kaley McMillan for infield, Mary-Nicole Fenter for utility, and Brylie Smith for pitcher.
Avery Smith, Kayla Nobles, and Chloe Laws were selected as Honorable Mentions.