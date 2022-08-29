The Leverett’s Chapel Lions took a lopsided loss of 63-18 on the road against Union Hill in their football season opener on Thursday night. The game was called late in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.
Union Hill set the tone with an early, first-quarter touchdown and their offense was relentless from then on. The Lions struggled to find an answer for Union Hill’s running attack, particularly their outside sweeps. Offensively, the Lions incurred costly 15-yard penalties twice in the first quarter that stalled drives and failed to score extra points after their three touchdowns, hampering their efforts to catch up to their strong district rival.
Demarion Brown, Dequincy Brown and Nathan Pierson were standout players for the Lions. Demarion’s impressive rush in the second quarter, involving an acrobatic leap over a Union Hill defensive lineman, led to the Lions’ first touchdown. Pierson pulled off a nimble touchdown dash through Union Hill traffic of his own late in the second quarter. Dequincy ran the ball in for the Lions’ last touchdown and was a driving force for their offense, fighting resolutely for every yard.
Head coach Matt Everett praised his team’s effort and said their execution has a long way to go. “Obviously, we’re not happy with the outcome. We expected this first game to be kind of rough because we didn’t have a scrimmage. We haven’t done a lot of live stuff. I didn’t expect us to come out and be rock stars by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “We played an excellent team right off the bat. The outcome is what it is. They’re a good team. They beat us. We have a lot of things that we can improve on for sure.”
Union Hill has won against Leverett’s Chapel eight times in a row, with the Lions last win against them being in 2014.
“That’s a good team,” said the Lions’ assistant coach Dale Irwin. “It’s a good measuring stick for us but we’re going to get better.”
After the game, Irwin told the defeated but not demoralized Lions to get some rest and be ready to go over video of the game first thing in the morning.
Coming up next for the Lions is a home game against Tyler Heat at 7 p.m. on Thursday.