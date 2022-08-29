The Leverett’s Chapel Lions took a lopsided loss of 63-18 on the road against Union Hill in their football season opener on Thursday night. The game was called late in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Union Hill set the tone with an early, first-quarter touchdown and their offense was relentless from then on. The Lions struggled to find an answer for Union Hill’s running attack, particularly their outside sweeps. Offensively, the Lions incurred costly 15-yard penalties twice in the first quarter that stalled drives and failed to score extra points after their three touchdowns, hampering their efforts to catch up to their strong district rival. 

