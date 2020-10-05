The Leverett’s Chapel Lions have finally achieved a well-deserved victory, the first of the season for these ladies. The Lions had a district match against the Union Hill Bulldogs last Tuesday night. The overall result of the win for the Lady Lions was a hard-fought 3-2.
The entire match could have made anyone anxious, especially as even the first set went into overtime. Regrettably, the Union Hill Bulldogs took the first set due to a pretty aggressive approach towards the end of the first set. Despite the loss, however, the Lions took it in stride and it fueled their determination even more.
In the second and third sets, the Lions managed to forcefully crack down on the Bulldogs out on the court. A fierce fighting spirit seemed as if it was taking hold of the Lady Lions that night, with two consecutive winning sets in a row. The scores for those sets were 25-17 and 25-18.
The fourth set was a bit of a rocky show, with both teams going point for point. The Bulldogs had pulled ahead and the Lions forced the set into overtime for a chance to take it back, but unfortunately, they didn’t get the chance after an aggressive strike from the Bulldogs. The set’s fate went to the Bulldogs, 26-24, and that moment put everyone on edge as the match’s overall score was now 2-2.
This became a turning point for the Lions, where their long hours of hard work and perseverance started to pay off. The Lions have pretty tough demeanors as well as great stamina. This showed throughout the fifth set, as the Lions just kept pounding through the defenses of the Bulldogs. The set was won by the Lions with a ten-point difference, 15-5.
The Lady Lions head coach, Natkeshia Raibon had much to celebrate with her team that night. She said, “Wow what a nail bitter that night! First win of the Season, Some first win as varsity players, and my first win as a Lady Lion. As a Coach with such a young team, the girls pushed through tonight and I couldn't be more proud. They never gave up.”
Obviously, these ladies are very proud and ecstatic for their first win of the season, even more so of their individual achievements out on the court. Raibon said, “Key players for that night's win were #3 Michelle Jamaica, #7 Ashilia Smith, #1 Jasmin Chavez, #2 Jackeline Avalos, #5 Sage Horne.”
Jamaica took home 12 kills, 4 aces, 27 digs, and 26 assists at the end of the night. Smith managed to pull off 15 kills, along with an ace, a block, and 4 digs. Chavez scored 5 aces, while also gaining 2 kills and 8 digs. Avalos walked off the court with 22 digs and an ace, while Horne grabbed 5 digs for herself.
There are two other players that need to be recognized for their achievements that night as well, #10 Jayden Pierson and #6 Gracie Warren. Pierson had 5 kills and 4 digs that night, while Warren was able to score an ace and 19 digs.
These ladies left no regrets out on the court that night, with a strong iron will they succeeded in their first win of the season, and it was their first district win as well. Their wins-losses scores before Friday night’s game against the Overton Lady Mustangs were 1-3 in district and 1-8 overall. The updated results for that game will come in a later edition.