The Leverett’s Chapel Lions knew that Friday’s homecoming game against the Oakwood Panthers wasn’t going to be a walk in the park. But rather than cracking under the pressure, the Lions fed off that energy and roared to an exhilarating 94-72 victory. 

The home crowd was just as animated as the players throughout the night. When a dispute on the field occurred over which team had possession of the ball and an Oakwood player was ultimately dealt a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, the competing cheers and boos between the spectators turned deafening. 

