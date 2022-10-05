The Leverett’s Chapel Lions knew that Friday’s homecoming game against the Oakwood Panthers wasn’t going to be a walk in the park. But rather than cracking under the pressure, the Lions fed off that energy and roared to an exhilarating 94-72 victory.
The home crowd was just as animated as the players throughout the night. When a dispute on the field occurred over which team had possession of the ball and an Oakwood player was ultimately dealt a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, the competing cheers and boos between the spectators turned deafening.
Even as the high-scoring game wrapped up, the players looked like they were ready for another bout.
“We weren’t trying to go for a hundred,” said head coach Matt Everett as Lions quarterback De’Marion Brown and Trent Wheat proudly exclaimed in unison nearby, “Yes, we were!”
“Our quarterback was trying to go for a hundred,” amended Everett.
As has been typical for the Lions’ games this season, both teams got early touchdowns, setting off a scoring rush back-and-forth. The Lions trailed Oakwood up until the end of the first quarter. A couple of successful extra-point conversions on the Lions’ end and their successful blocks against Oakwood’s PAT attempts helped to tie up the scoreboard.
As they moved into the second quarter, the two teams felt evenly matched but there were signs that the Lions’ defense was gaining the upper hand. Once the Lions took the lead, they grabbed hold of the game’s momentum and never lost it. Oakwood’s offense was still strong but their gains turned slower.
The score was 49-40 at halftime and the breakneck pace didn’t let up. For every Oakwood touchdown, however, it felt like the Lions scored two. The Lions’ defense’s early successful efforts to slow Oakwood down proved key, keeping them safely in the lead even when they couldn’t stop some Oakwood drives in the last half.
Also crucial to the game was the Lion’s unwavering focus because Oakwood had no intention of giving up. Brown looked tireless from beginning to end, rushing for a total of 202 yards and running in four touchdowns himself. He completed 16 out of 30 passing attempts for a total of 273 yards and seven touchdowns. Dylan Harris and Nathan Pierson led the team in yards received, recording 95 and 93 yards respectively. De’Quincy Brown, Eduardo Espinosa and Blane Reeves added 49, 27 and 15 yards to make up the Lions 279 total yards received.
“I give all credit to the kids,” said Everett. “They played hard tonight. We get better every week. That’s what we’re trying to do.” Asked what he thought the difference maker was in the game, Everett said, “Just our attitude. We’re starting to believe. Football’s a game of confidence. Our kids are gaining confidence and that comes with time and experience.”
The Lions will travel to Apple Springs for their next game starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.