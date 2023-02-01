The Leverett’s Chapel powerlifters joined 17 other boys and girls teams in the biggest meet of the year on Saturday where they picked up a handful of individual medals. The multi-hour Sabine Bo Bates Invitational competition began bright and early at 8:30 a.m. in the Sabine Middle School gym which was packed with both athletes and spectators.
Demarion Brown took third place in the very competitive 181 weight class, ahead of 17 other athletes with 1185 lbs. total (455 squat, 280 bench, 450 deadlift).
Out of the girls, Jayden Pierson’s individual first place in the 181 class, Isaira Avalos’ second place in the 165 class and Jackeline Avalos’ fifth place in the 123 class put them in eighth place overall as a team.
Pierson lifted 810 total (300 squat, 170 bench, 340 deadlift), ahead of 16 other lifters. Her squat and bench lifts and her overall total are all personal records for her. Her 810 total equaled the amount needed to qualify to regionals in her division. She is expected to compete at regionals for a chance to qualify to go to state.
Isaira Avalos’ total was 745 (295 squat, 140 bench, 310 deadlift). She finished ahead of 15 other lifters.
Jackeline Avalos’ best squat of 210 lbs. was a personal record and her total came to 585 (115 bench, 265 deadlift). She finished ahead of 11 other lifters in her class.
The rest of LC’s powerlifters didn’t place but several made personal records for an overall successful day.
Blane Reeves lifted a total of 925 (310 squat, 245 bench, 370 deadlift) in the 181 class.
Eduardo Espinosa lifted a total of 520 (185 squat, 120 bench, 220 deadlift) in the 114 class.
Raymond Espinosa lifted 650 (240 squat, 155 bench, 255 deadlift) in the 123 class.
Wyatt Ford lifted 575 (215 squat, 170 bench, 190 deadlift) in the 198 class.
Keaton Geter lifted 605 (355 squat, 215 bench, 335 deadlift) in the 242 class.
In the girls’ 148 weight class, Jasmin Chavez lifted a total of 570 (215 squat, 120 bench, 235 deadlift).
In the same class Eleana Dixon lifted 425 (150 squat, 100 bench, 175 deadlift).
Adele Hawkins’ total lifted was 560 (210 squat, 110 bench, 240 deadlift).
Jasmine Barber had a personal record on squat (165) and bench (85) and with her 215 deadlift her total was 465.
The top three girls’ teams overall at the meet were Sabine, Quitman and Union Hill, and the top three boys’ teams were Sabine, Pollok Central and Bullard.
Up next for the LC powerlifters is a boys’ meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Union Grove and a girls’ meet at the same location on Monday, Feb. 6.