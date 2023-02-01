The Leverett’s Chapel powerlifters joined 17 other boys and girls teams in the biggest meet of the year on Saturday where they picked up a handful of individual medals. The multi-hour Sabine Bo Bates Invitational competition began bright and early at 8:30 a.m. in the Sabine Middle School gym which was packed with both athletes and spectators.

Demarion Brown took third place in the very competitive 181 weight class, ahead of 17 other athletes with 1185 lbs. total (455 squat, 280 bench, 450 deadlift). 

