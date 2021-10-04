Leverett’s Chapel’s Lady Lions volleyball traveled to Union Hill on Tuesday evening and defeated the Lady Bulldogs 0-3; with individual set scores at 25-22, 25-9, and 25-21 respectively. This improves their overall record to 5-22 and district record to 2-3.
In the second set, Jalynn Peery got it going with five service points and Jayden Pierson followed up with six service points.
During the final set, Peery earned five more service points.
Notable players for the Lady Lions were Jasmin Chavez, Jackeline Avalos, Ashilia Smith, Gracie Warren, Peery, Pierson, Makinsey Blaton, and Baliea Reeves.
Chavez had 14 service points, nine digs, three kills, and nine aces. She was also named the Player of the Match.
Avalos had 12 digs and gave all of her effort at the service line.
Smith had 5 kills.
Gracie Warren had two assists and two aces.
Along with her 10 service points, Peery had five kills, one block, and five aces.
Pierson earned three more service points and also had four kills.
Blanton had four digs.
Reeves had nine assists, three digs, and three aces.
The Lady Lions also traveled to Overton and faced their district rivals, the Lady Mustangs, on Friday night. Results were not available as of press time.
“If we play fluidly and have confidence throughout the game, we have a great opportunity to have a great match ending in victory,” head volleyball coach Natkeshia Raibon said before the match. “The Lady Lions are capable of whatever they put their mind to doing. It’s been a rollercoaster but starting to smooth out!”
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Leverett’s Chapel will travel to Union Grove and start the second round of district. The Lady Lions faced them earlier this month and won a tough 3-2.