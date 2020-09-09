Leverett’s Chapel’s second game of the season is another win for the Lions, who played against Tyler HEAT last Friday night. The Lions showed no mercy in taking the field storm with their quick wit and strong teamwork.
The ending score for the game was 37-24, with the Lions having gained another victory in defending their territory. The amount of total gained yards by the end of the game was 218, with the passing yards totaling 15 and rushing yards skyrocketing to 203.
Their opponents, Tyler HEAT, stepped onto the field not knowing the fire that was lit under the feet of the Lions Varsity football team. The Lions had tasted overwhelming victory in their last game against Willowbend, and they were going for a win against Tyler HEAT.
Unlike their first game though, the Lions had to struggle with this opponent, since the Tyler HEAT boys weren’t going down without a fight. At the beginning of the game, both teams sized each other up, testing their opponents' strengths and weaknesses.
During the first quarter, Leverett’s Chapel laid the foundation for a promising battle, with football fans going crazy in the stadium. The Lions seemed to be the ones who brought the heat this time.
Constant pressure from the Lions finally pushed Tyler HEAT to their limit, strong offense from the Lions overpowering HEAT’s defenses. With the game stretching out over the four quarters, and quality plays coming from their opponents, quick decision making by Andy Bates kept the Lions from losing their footing.
Great leadership skills exuded from Jonah Shepherd on the field, where he and his close-knit team were making headway against a tough opponent.
Their next game is against the Fannindel Falcons in a non-conference away game. Both teams have 2-0 overall scores.