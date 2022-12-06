After a tough loss against Longview Christian to open their season the week before, the Leverett’s Chapel Lions rebounded with a solid 52-26 win at Tyler Classical Academy (TCA) on Friday night. 

“This is the first win in a long, long time,” said head coach Carson White. “We’re just now rebuilding our basketball program.”

