After a tough loss against Longview Christian to open their season the week before, the Leverett’s Chapel Lions rebounded with a solid 52-26 win at Tyler Classical Academy (TCA) on Friday night.
“This is the first win in a long, long time,” said head coach Carson White. “We’re just now rebuilding our basketball program.”
Last year was the Lions’ first season with the new program and they finished it 1-6. Not just winning but dominating game two is a satisfying confidence boost for the fledgling team.
“We lost the first one by thirty and we won the second one by thirty,” noted White. “It’s great to come out and win and I feel great about these kids. They’re very confident.”
It was a while before anyone scored when the game opened. TCA took a two-point lead nearly six minutes into the first quarter, but the Lions had tied it up 4-4 when the quarter ended. TCA fought to catch up but the Lions hung on to the lead, demonstrating a solid defense to keep the Eagles under control. They were 18-12 at halftime.
The final two quarters featured an even stronger Lions defense. The ball moved up and down the court at an intense pace, but the Lions’ lead continued to widen while TCA chased them. They stormed ahead in the fourth quarter and only gave away five points while adding 17.
Leading the Lions in scoring was DeQuincy Brown with 17 points. DeWaylon Brown, Jaggar Ward and Carson Ford each added 10. Nathan Pierson added three and Thomas Johnson two.
The Lions will next play Union Hill at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. They will travel to Union Hill for a tournament Dec. 8 to 10.