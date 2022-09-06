The Leverett’s Chapel Lions overcame rainy conditions and a soaked home field to triumph over Tyler HEAT 43-18 on Thursday night. After last week’s tough road loss against Union Hill, winning their first home game was the boost the Lions needed. 

Head coach Matt Everett said that the team wasn’t as ready as they could have been in that opening game. “What it really came down to, we just didn’t have any live action before last week. We played Union Hill, which is a good football team, but we hadn’t really been live up to that point. It was like a scrimmage for us,” he stated. He’s pleased to see the team is finding its feet. “This is a young team. We’re just going to take time. We’re learning a lot of new stuff. They’re learning us. This is just part of the process.”

