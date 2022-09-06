The Leverett’s Chapel Lions overcame rainy conditions and a soaked home field to triumph over Tyler HEAT 43-18 on Thursday night. After last week’s tough road loss against Union Hill, winning their first home game was the boost the Lions needed.
Head coach Matt Everett said that the team wasn’t as ready as they could have been in that opening game. “What it really came down to, we just didn’t have any live action before last week. We played Union Hill, which is a good football team, but we hadn’t really been live up to that point. It was like a scrimmage for us,” he stated. He’s pleased to see the team is finding its feet. “This is a young team. We’re just going to take time. We’re learning a lot of new stuff. They’re learning us. This is just part of the process.”
The Lions set the tone early on Thursday night with Demarion Brown leading a quick drive to the eight-yard line before Dequincy Brown ran the ball in for their first touchdown. Tyler HEAT blocked their extra point attempt, but the Lions held the HEAT offense back throughout the first quarter, even getting an interception.
Tyler HEAT tied up the game 6-6 in a second quarter full of players slipping and sliding on the soggy field and occasionally losing their grip on the ball. As halftime drew nearer, Carson Ford caught Demarion’s throw in the endzone. The Lions’ defense held off Tyler HEAT again, and with 37 seconds left in the half, Demarion ran the ball over 80 yards for the Lions’ third touchdown of the game.
The Lions’ passing attack continued to pick up large chunks of yardage in the second half. Dequincy ran the ball all the way to the four-yard line and Demarion nimbly found an opening to score. Dylan Harris caught two touchdown passes. Tyler HEAT managed to score twice in the third quarter but couldn’t stall the Lions’ momentum.
As the rain picked up in the fourth quarter, the Lions’ defense seemed energized. They foiled multiple passes by Tyler HEAT and forced them back with tackles for losses. Twice they stopped a Tyler HEAT drive in the red zone. The Lions made their final touchdown with a clever ploy by Dequincy, who tossed the ball to Demarion moments before being swarmed by the defense. Demarion slipped away to score practically untouched.
Despite being soaked and splattered with mud, the Lions looked rejuvenated as the game ended. “It was really good. We did a lot better,” said Dequincy, comparing their two games played so far. “I’m really proud of them.”
The Lions will play Dallas Lutheran at home 7:30 p.m. next Friday.