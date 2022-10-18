After a tough 3-0 loss against Neches at home in late September, the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions traveled to Neches on Tuesday night hoping for a better outcome against the number one team in their district. The Lady Lions put up a fight but ultimately fell to them again in three quick sets of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-5.
They lost ground early in set one and struggled to gain focus as the Lady Tigers barreled ahead. The Lady Lions looked a bit more in control in the last half but had fallen too far behind to turn it around.
Set two was the Lady Lions’ best one and though they never led, they kept pace with Neches for most of it. Neches’ team proved very good at mixing up their strategy, thwarting the Lady Lions with hard kills and gentle taps over the net to throw them off. Errors proved very costly for the Lady Lions and also helped give Neches the edge.
Neches’ dominance continued in set three and the Lady Lions seemed to run out of steam for their 25-5 finish.
Head coach Blythe Hopkins said the girls played a heck of a game but would’ve liked to see more effort from them. “You never know when’s going to be your last game and you’ve got to go all out every game.”
After a loss, Hopkins says she tells the team, “If we lose, we lose. I just want them to go out and smile. Be happy and just love the game.”
Outstanding stats of the game for the Lady Lions belonged to Jasmin Chavez (three kills), Jackeline Avalos (one kill, one assist block), EmmaLeigh Stroman (one ace), Jalynn Peery (four kills, one solo block) and Jayden Pierson (one ace, two kills, one assist block).
They’re still sitting at second place in the district.
The Lady Lions’ have one more rematch with Neches on October 21 which will end district play for them. Before that they will face off one more time against Apple Springs and Kennard.