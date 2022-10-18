LC Lady Lions Jackeline Avalos

Jackeline Avalos (#2) of the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions fights to save the ball against Neches. Avalos netted one kill and one assist block in Tuesday’s night’s match.

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

After a tough 3-0 loss against Neches at home in late September, the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions traveled to Neches on Tuesday night hoping for a better outcome against the number one team in their district. The Lady Lions put up a fight but ultimately fell to them again in three quick sets of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-5. 

They lost ground early in set one and struggled to gain focus as the Lady Tigers barreled ahead. The Lady Lions looked a bit more in control in the last half but had fallen too far behind to turn it around. 

