The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions participated in their first powerlifting meet of the season on Thursday where they earned a second-place plaque behind the host team, Gladewater Sabine, and ahead of Ore City. In the individual standings, LC earned two first-place medals, two second-places and one third-place to garner 27 points. Sabine earned 64 and Ore City got 21.
Head coach Tiphany Bowers was very pleased with and proud of the girls’ performance, especially since for many of them it was their first meet ever. “My goal today was for nobody to bomb out and we all made it through the entire meet,” she said. Bombing out is when a weightlifter fails to complete at least one of three attempts in a competitive lift.
Several girls achieved personal bests in the meet, including Jayden Pierson who lifted 300 lbs. in the deadlift. Pierson finished first in the 181 weight class with a cumulative total of 705. Her best squat lift was 260 and her best bench press was 145.
Coming in third in the same weight class was Jasmine Barber with a total of 365 lifted (120 squat, 75 bench, 170 deadlift).
Isaira Avalos finished first in the 165 class with 655 (260 squat, 125 bench, 270 deadlift).
Jackeline Avalos finished second in the 123 class with 470 (155 squat, 90 bench, 225 deadlift).
Jasmin Chavez finished second in the 148 class with 485 (180 squat, 100 bench, 485 deadlift).
Adele Hawkins didn’t medal in the competitive 132 class but achieved a total of 495 (175 squat, 95 bench, 225 deadlift).
The team has been training in earnest since December, having started late due to volleyball and basketball commitments. They’ve been consistently improving and Bowers said they should continue to do very well as the season progresses. Their next meet is at Union Hill on Monday.
The LC boys powerlifting team will have their first meet on Jan. 19 at Union Grove. Both the boys and girls teams will compete at another Sabine meet together on Jan. 28.