The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions participated in their first powerlifting meet of the season on Thursday where they earned a second-place plaque behind the host team, Gladewater Sabine, and ahead of Ore City. In the individual standings, LC earned two first-place medals, two second-places and one third-place to garner 27 points. Sabine earned 64 and Ore City got 21. 

Head coach Tiphany Bowers was very pleased with and proud of the girls’ performance, especially since for many of them it was their first meet ever. “My goal today was for nobody to bomb out and we all made it through the entire meet,” she said. Bombing out is when a weightlifter fails to complete at least one of three attempts in a competitive lift.

