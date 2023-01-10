LC Lady Lions powerlifting team

The LC Lady Lions powerlifting team  after wrapping up their Union Hill meet on Monday night. From left to right, Isaira Avalos, Jasmine Barber, Jayden Pierson, head coach Tiphany Bowers, Jackeline Avalos, Adele Hawkins and Jasmin Chavez.

 Courtesy Photo

Lady Lions earn second, Overton Lady Mustangs fourth

The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions earned another second-place finish as a team in a powerlifting meet hosted by Union Hill on Monday night. Also competing were the Overton Lady Mustangs, who took fourth place. The overall winner was the host team. Union Grove took third and Harmony and Longview Trinity finished in fifth and sixth respectively. 

