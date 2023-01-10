Lady Lions earn second, Overton Lady Mustangs fourth
The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions earned another second-place finish as a team in a powerlifting meet hosted by Union Hill on Monday night. Also competing were the Overton Lady Mustangs, who took fourth place. The overall winner was the host team. Union Grove took third and Harmony and Longview Trinity finished in fifth and sixth respectively.
Individually, LC picked up one first-place finish, three second-place finishes, one third-place finish and one fifth-place.
All six of the LC competitors improved on their first meet. Jayden Pierson achieved a new personal record on deadlift with 325 lbs. after lifting 300 last Thursday at the Sabine meet. Her best bench press was 150 and her best squat was 280, bettering her 145 and 260 from the first meet. Her 755 total was good enough for first in the competitive 181 weight class.
Coming in fifth in the 181 class was Jasmine Barber (130 squat, 85 bench, 200 deadlift) with a total of 520.
Jackeline Avalos was second in the 123 weight class with a 520 total (175 squat, 100 bench, 245 deadlift).
Jasmin Chavez was third in the 148 class with a 525 total (195 squat, 105 bench, 225 deadlift).
Isaira Valos came second in the crowded 165 class with 680 total (260 squat, 130 bench, 280 deadlift).
Adele Hawkins was second in the 132 class with 520 total (185 squat, 105 bench, 225 deadlift).
The Overton girls had one first-place finish, one second-place, two third-places and two fifth-places. Mason Fenter came first in the 114 class with a 480 total. Lillie McAdams was second in the 220 class with a 580 total. Anna Perkins took third in the 165 class with 620 total. Isabella Reagh took fifth in the same class with 530. Kasha Williams’ 690 total earned her third in the 198 class. Jaycee Walbridge was fifth in the 198 class with 490.