The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions were not to be tamed Tuesday night as they swept Goodrich for their Bi-District Championship playoff game. Despite the long distance they had to travel to Hudson-Lufkin High School, enthusiastic Leverett’s Chapel supporters filled the stands and made it feel like a home game.

“This was one of the nights they’d been needing to get past,” said head coach Blythe Hopkins after the match ended. The team had been a little nervous leading up to it. Compared to last year and the year before, Hopkins said, getting this playoff win meant so much more to them.

