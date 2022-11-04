The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions were not to be tamed Tuesday night as they swept Goodrich for their Bi-District Championship playoff game. Despite the long distance they had to travel to Hudson-Lufkin High School, enthusiastic Leverett’s Chapel supporters filled the stands and made it feel like a home game.
“This was one of the nights they’d been needing to get past,” said head coach Blythe Hopkins after the match ended. The team had been a little nervous leading up to it. Compared to last year and the year before, Hopkins said, getting this playoff win meant so much more to them.
Fueled by the energy of the crowd, the Lady Lions dominated sets one and two, going 25-15 and 25-14. They threw up their hands and pounded the floor after nearly every point scored. Even with the playoff pressure on them, many of the Lady Lions could be seen smiling throughout the game.
They were almost too confident after that, as set three proved more challenging than they expected. Goodrich found their rhythm late in the set and tied up the game at 23-23, then briefly pulled ahead to 24-23.
“They about gave me a heart attack,” laughed Hopkins, saying that the team’s lack of communication with each other led to them giving away those points. In the end, they won the set 26-24. “Once they started to slow down and focus it came together,” she added. “If they wanted it, they were going to get it.”
“You’re living in the moment, you have to make it,” said Isaira Avalos about what was going through her head during those close last few minutes. “You have to push through it.”
Outstanding stats of the game belonged to Jasmin Chavez (four aces, six kills, 13 assists), Jackeline Avalos (two aces, four kills, seven assists), EmmaLeigh Stroman (three kills, one assist), Jalynn Peery (nine aces, 11 kills, two assists), Jayden Person (six aces, four kills, one assist) and Isaira Avalos (two aces, three kills, two assists).
Hopkins cites the Lady Lions’ positivity and tightly-knit team bond for getting them to this point. “They get along really well. They’re like a family.”
Coming off their Bi-District win, the Lady Lions fell short in the Area Championship playoff game against Round Top-Carmine on Thursday night. They lost in three sets 16-25, 6-25, 8-25, bringing their impressive 2022 season to an end.