The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions battled to a third-place finish in the silver bracket of the West Rusk Tournament on Saturday, earning their second tournament plaque in a row. A week earlier, they finished third in the gold bracket in the Overton Tournament.

They were the only 1A team participating in West Rusk’s tournament and held their own against 2A, 3A, and 4A teams.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription