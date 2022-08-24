The Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions battled to a third-place finish in the silver bracket of the West Rusk Tournament on Saturday, earning their second tournament plaque in a row. A week earlier, they finished third in the gold bracket in the Overton Tournament.
They were the only 1A team participating in West Rusk’s tournament and held their own against 2A, 3A, and 4A teams.
“Once they put their minds to something they’re going to always succeed,” said Coach Blythe Hopkins. “They never gave up. I’m so happy they pushed and are becoming one as a team.”
The tournament began with pool play on Thursday which help to earn the Lady Lions their silver bracket spot. On Saturday, their day began with a win against Cumberland. They lost against Hawkins in the bid to make the silver bracket championship, setting them up for the third place match against Gary. It was a close fight throughout, with the LC Lady Lions claiming the first set with a score of 25-22, losing the second one with 20-25, and finally going 25-20 for victory in the last set.
When they struggled to take the lead in set three, Hopkins took the team aside during a timeout. “I told them to tip,” Hopkins said, referring to a technique where players use one open hand or knuckles to control the direction of the ball. It’s a softer attack that can send the ball either short or deep into the court and deceive the opponent’s defense. “Don’t even hit the ball. Tip everywhere you go.” It was the advice they needed—the LC Lady Lions took the lead and held on for the match’s invigorating final minutes.
The LC Lady Lions’ season record currently stands at 8-6. They played an away game against the Tyler All Saints on the following Tuesday, and the results weren’t in before our deadline. They play their next tournament at Arp starting Thursday, August 25.