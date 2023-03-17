FRISCO, Texas—Two Leverett’s Chapel (LC) juniors have a lot to be proud of after strong performances at the 1A-2A Women’s Powerlifting State Championship on Wednesday morning at the Comerica Center.

After bombing out at last year’s championship meet, Jayden Pierson placed tenth in the 181 weight class. Her total lifted was 765 lbs. (280 squat, 165 bench, 320 deadlift). 

