FRISCO, Texas—Two Leverett’s Chapel (LC) juniors have a lot to be proud of after strong performances at the 1A-2A Women’s Powerlifting State Championship on Wednesday morning at the Comerica Center.
After bombing out at last year’s championship meet, Jayden Pierson placed tenth in the 181 weight class. Her total lifted was 765 lbs. (280 squat, 165 bench, 320 deadlift).
For her first trip to State, Isaira Avalos took fifteenth place in the 165 weight class with a total of 755 (305 squat, 150 bench, 300 deadlift).
“I am very proud of both of my girls!” said LC coach Tiphany Bowers. “They worked hard and met many goals this year. To make it to State is a huge accomplishment…I hope that they are as proud of themselves as I am.”
Bowers has high hopes for what Pierson and Avalos will achieve next year as well as other rising seniors like Jackeline Avalos who placed fifth at Regionals.
“We know what we need to work on for next year,” she said. “I know that next year will be our year!”