The Leverett’s Chapel Lions faced off against the Fannindel Falcons Friday, Sept. 11, in a non-conference away game. The Lions received their first loss of the season at the hands of the Falcons with a game-ending score of 12-33.
The Lions put up a good fight that night, maintaining cool heads in the face of powerful pressure that the Falcons exuded in an attempt to intimidate. Both teams had come in with a winning streak, but unfortunately for the Lions, only one team would be able to keep it.
The defense and offense players on the Falcons side were more experienced than the talent-filled Lions team, which led to the eventual win. The Lions took this game as a lesson and applied themselves even more to their practice on teamwork, communication, and individual skills over the past week.
This week allowed for development as it was an open week for Leverett’s Chapel, and they are gearing up to take on the Trinidad Trojans in a non-conference away game. The Trojans are on a losing streak as of Sept. 17, with their overall being 0-3.
Taking on these opponents with extreme determination, the Lions are more than ready to gain another win. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.