The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions are starting to develop on the court despite the losses they have incurred. On Friday, Sept. 11 the Lady Lions volleyball girls played against the Union Grove Lions in a rough battle. The match ended with a loss for the Leverett’s Chapel ladies, with a score of 1-3.
In the first set against Union Grove, the Leverett’s ladies were bringing the heat, not letting the opposing team have a single inch to breathe. In doing so, both teams went point for point with each other, neither gaining more than a one-point lead. That was until Union Grove missed a serve which allowed the Leverett’s ladies to take the set for themselves, 29-27.
Regrettably, the next three sets went to the Union Grove Lions, with scores of 17-25,15-25, and 17-25. The ladies are doing their best despite their setbacks, with one lady on the court standing out amongst her peers. Gracie Warren secured 6 aces throughout the game that night.
Head female volleyball coach Natkeshia Raibon said, “With our lack of preseason this year and our youth on the court we couldn't rally back and pull off the match. Once we get just a little more in sync we will add some wins to our record. We are rebuilding this year and it is like a roller coaster at times but we are standing firm together and knowing the progress is more important than the win at this moment. Happy to be able to play and coach with everything going on in the world.”
The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions went on to play Tuesday night against the Gary Bobcats where they sadly lost 0-3. However, it was not a district match. This past Friday night, Sept. 18, the ladies then took on the Hawkins Lady Hawks in a district home game.
The overall wins-losses before the game for the Lady Lions were 0-8 while the Lady Hawks were 8-5, in the district scores the Lady Lions were 0-2 while the Lady Hawks were 3-0. The results for the game and updates for the overall and district scores will come in a later edition.