A late-game push secured the Laneville Yellowjackets another win as they defeated the Alto Yellowjackets 58-48 at home on Tuesday night. They closely trailed Alto for most of the game, missing more field goal attempts than is characteristic for the Laneville team, but the offense picked up just in time in the second half to make the difference. 

The teams took turns holding a small lead in the first quarter which ended with Alto ahead just by one point.  As Laneville’s struggled with shooting, Alto would outscore them in the second, giving them a six-point lead at the half.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription