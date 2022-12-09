A late-game push secured the Laneville Yellowjackets another win as they defeated the Alto Yellowjackets 58-48 at home on Tuesday night. They closely trailed Alto for most of the game, missing more field goal attempts than is characteristic for the Laneville team, but the offense picked up just in time in the second half to make the difference.
The teams took turns holding a small lead in the first quarter which ended with Alto ahead just by one point. As Laneville’s struggled with shooting, Alto would outscore them in the second, giving them a six-point lead at the half.
Both Laneville’s offense and defense improved in the third, where they scored 18 points against Alto’s 12. A 3-point field goal by Adolfo Martinez tied up the game 36-36 just as the quarter ended.
A frenetic fourth quarter featured both teams taking the lead back and forth again. Twice Laneville would inch ahead only for Alto to tie it and take back a small lead. In the final minutes amid uproarious cheers from the home crowd, Laneville grabbed a slew of points in quick fashion. Just like that, a game where each team was within a point of each other for most of it ended with Laneville a full 10 points ahead.
“We played a good game and came away with a hard fought win,” said head coach Tracy Kincade, praising the team’s work in the second half especially. “Several guys played well and showed some toughness.”
Victor Martinez was Laneville’s scoring leader with 22 points, followed by Jamorian Williams with 12. Deandre Thomas, Adolfo Martinez and Matthew Johnson each added eight.
Laneville went on to play in the Michael Nix Tournament hosted by Mount Enterprise and lost their opening game to Carlisle. They played against Cushing in the Consolation Bracket starting Friday morning.
Laneville will have another home game at 6 p.m. on Monday against Mount Enterprise.